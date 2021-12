Believe it or not, The King's Man is actually on the verge of being released in theaters. The prequel to the Kingsman movies has been advertised for years, getting its premiere delayed time and time again thanks to corporate mergers and global pandemics. Later this month, however, The King's Man is going to be seen on big screens all around the country. Fans aren't sure what to expect from the Kingsman franchise's latest installment, and the early reactions from the press screenings are only painting an even stranger picture for the film.

