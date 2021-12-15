Safety Malik Spencer signs NLI to Michigan State football

A surprise commit back in March, Malik Spencer has held his commitment true throughout the duration of the cycle. The Spartans coaching staff fended off known attempts by Ohio State and Miami to flip the safety from Georgia.

The Spartans ultimately won the battle, earning the national letter of intent signature from Spencer, officially making him a member of Michigan State.

Player Profile

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6’2″/195 pounds

Hometown: Buford, Georgia

High School: Buford High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 615 nationally

Analysis: Spencer comes from a powerhouse program in the state of Georgia in Buford High School, so it is expected for him to be a step ahead coming into college. Spencer projects as a box safety, and he will be able to support the run game in a very physical manner. His ability cover will ultimately decide how good he is at the next level.

