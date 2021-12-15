ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Named 4th Most Festive City During Holidays

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has been named one of the most festive cities during the holidays in the United States. LawnStarter ranked Philadelphia No. 4 on their 2021’s Most Festive Cities list.

They ranked the 200 biggest U.S. cities from most to least festive using a number of factors including the highest average of snowfall, most holiday events and festivals per 100,000 residents, most holiday markets, and most skating rinks per 100,000 residents.

Philadelphia also came in No. 2 for most holiday events and festivals per 100,000 residents.

