• The Township Committee in Hazlet will hold its 2022 reorganization meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 1 at the municipal building, 1766 Union Ave., Hazlet. The winners of the 2021 municipal election will be sworn in to office and appointments of municipal professionals and members of municipal boards and commissions will be made during the reorganization meeting. The Township Committee will hold a regular meeting at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the municipal building. Both meetings are open to the public.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO