‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode 10 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

The “NCIS” franchise has seen a handful of faces come and go since its conception. But what else do you expect from a procedural that’s run the course of nearly twenty seasons over nearly twenty years? Despite some minute conflict throughout that time, the franchise expanded to include spin-offs in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Hawai’i. One of those is sadly no longer with us (RIP), but the remaining branches continue to kill it with their Monday night ratings. Each boasts its own personality, but the long-running OG series might have a slight upper hand with dedicated fans who have been there from the very start.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO