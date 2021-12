For people who pay close attention to Massachusetts politics, or to the way the state's criminal-justice system operates, Rachael Rollins needs no introduction. But not everyone does — and even if you do, the COVID pandemic and other news may have nudged some important details out of your mind. Here’s a modest refresher that may offer some clues about how the Suffolk DA-turned-U.S. Attorney will approach her new role.

