Eminem's Daughter Reveals Big News About Personal Life

By Nicole Cord-Cruz
 4 days ago
"Looking at your baby pictures it just trips me out / To see how much you both have grown / It's almost like your sisters now / Wow, I guess you pretty much are / And daddy's still here," Eminem rapped in his 2004 hit "Mockingbird." True enough, Alaina Marie Mathers,...

E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
thefocus.news

Who is Matt Moeller, the lucky fiancé of Eminem's daughter Alaina?

Eminem’s adopted daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, recently announced her engagement to long-term partner, Matt Moeller. While Scott often posts photos of her fiancé on her Instagram page, her followers are eager to know more about Matt and their relationship. We take a look into who he is, their relationship timeline and their engagement.
