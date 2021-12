Dover —

Motorists should expect daytime lane and shoulder closures at US 13 and Roosevelt Avenue in Dover. Improvements at the intersection include new curb ramps and a crosswalk across US 13.

Dates and times: from 9 AM to 3 PM December 20, 2021 until January 21, 2022

Location: US 13 and Roosevelt Avenue in Dover

Median work along US 13 is also necessary. [More]