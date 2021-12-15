ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This Is the Most Expensive County to Buy Residential Land

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfgx5_0dNWWJVe00 “Buy land. They ain't making any more of the stuff,” said Will Rogers. The famous actor and comedian was right, if the cost of real estate today is any indication. Housing prices have soared in the past year. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Reports, nationwide home prices rose 19.5% in September, compared to the same month in 2020. In Phoenix, the figure was 33.1%.

The housing demand frenzy is not over. Home prices in many regions and cities continue to jump. Historically low interest rates are one of the factors driving this. They have stayed low, despite inflation. Another factor is the migration of people inland from the expensive coastal cities like New York and Los Angeles, where housing prices can be more than double the national average. Places like Boise have grown considerably. People can relocate more easily because of the working from home trend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Land prices usually are measured by geographic area, which most often includes cities, states and counties. For Lawn Love's recently released 2022’s Most Expensive Counties to Buy Residential Land , it considered home prices and property taxes. Its yardstick was "per acre" prices. The universe examined was the 300 largest counties as measured by population. The two sources used were the Federal Housing Finance Agency and SmartAsset.

Counties that Americans are leaving because of high real estate prices topped the list. In first place, San Francisco County had a score of 90.12. Next, Kings County had a score of 57.46. Most of the top 10 are near San Francisco and New York.

These are the 10 most expensive counties in American in which to buy residential land:

San Francisco County, Calif. (90.12) Kings County, N.Y. (57.46) Hudson County, N.J. (33.99) Santa Clara County, Calif. (28.6) San Mateo County, Calif. (28.22) Queens County, N.Y. (27.3) Washington County, D.C. (25.12) Bronx County, N.Y. (18.93) Nassau County, N.Y. (18.51) Arlington County, Va. (18.11)

Click here to read about the most expensive cities in which to buy a home.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Best County to Live In Every State

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Prices#Housing Prices#Lawn Love#Smartasset#Americans
MarketWatch

These 10 ‘hidden gem’ housing markets are poised for major growth in 2022, Realtors predict

Next year may not see the runaway home-price growth of 2021, but certain markets are set to see prices rise considerably in the new year. The National Association of Realtors conducted a survey of more than 20 economic and housing experts to gauge their expectations of home-price growth, inflation and interest-rate movements in the year ahead. The group predicted that median home prices will rise by 5.7% in 2022, compared with a 4% rate of inflation overall.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Money

These 10 'Hidden Gem' Markets Still Have Affordable Homes, According to Real Estate Experts

The white hot housing market may have sent home prices soaring in 2021, but there are still some places that remain undervalued — for now. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) looked over the roughly 400 housing markets in the United States and identified 10 as “hidden gems,” all of which are located in South and Southwest. These markets are attracting new residents because of strong wage and job growth, younger populations and good access to broadband service (a critical piece of infrastructure for remote workers).
BUSINESS
azbigmedia.com

This Arizona zip code among most expensive in the nation

RealtyHop last month released its 2021 list of the most expensive zip codes in the nation and one of them was from Arizona. Number 46 on the list is Arizona’s 85253 zip code in Paradise Valley. The Paradise Valley zip code had a 12.88% increase in the median listing price from 2020 to 2021. The median listing price in 2020 for 85253 jumped from $2.299 million to $2.595 million.
ARIZONA STATE
FOXBusiness

The top housing markets in 2022 projected by Realtor.com

Realtor.com has released its projections for where the hottest housing markets in the U.S. will be in 2022, listing the ten areas it sees as positioned for the most growth next year. The real estate site reported that the areas topping its list have strong local economies with vibrant culture...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

America's new boomtowns revealed: Six cities in the Northwest are among the top 10 fastest growing metropolises based on population and economic growth

A new list of America's top 'boom towns' reveals the areas where growth is the hottest, showing how many smaller cities have thrived in the pandemic. The analysis by SmartAsset reviewed population, economic and housing data from the 500 largest cities in the country to determine which are 'booming' the most amid major pandemic migrations.
POLITICS
Inside Nova

Survey says: Arlington has some of most expensive land costs in nation

Looking to buy a parcel and build your dream home in Arlington? The county ranks as the 10th most expensive county in the nation for residential land prices, according to a new analysis. Lawn Love looked at a number of variables to compile the list, which puts San Fransisco County,...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Avanti Residential Buys $92M St. Petersburg Apartment

Avanti Residential has acquired Artistry, a $92 million luxury apartment community in downtown St. Petersburg. The Denver-based company purchased the 246-unit building from nationwide apartment builder Milhaus Development, which completed the project in 2020. It also has 10,000 square feet of retail space catering to apartment tenants. “We are seeing...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

78K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy