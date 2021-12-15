McConnell says January 6 probe revelations are 'interesting'

Congressional showdowns over the debt limit are nothing new, but this time around there's a unique wrinkle. The House approved a bill on Tuesday night with what was essentially a party-line vote that paves the way for Congress to avoid a possible default on the national debt in the coming weeks. Here's the tricky part: "The measure would create a special pathway—to be used only once, before mid-January—for the Senate to raise the debt limit by a specific amount with a simple majority vote, allowing Democrats to steer clear of a filibuster or other procedural hurdles so that Republicans would have no means to block it," The New York Times reports.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO