ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

‘Extremely rare’ deep-sea fish washes up on beach; experts say only 31 ever found worldwide

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dillon Davis
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5JPY_0dNWWCKZ00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – Another ultra-rare deep-sea fish has washed up this month on a beach in California, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego said Tuesday.

Officials say scientists were notified Dec. 10 about a deceased female Pacific footballfish found at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, in San Diego County. The creature measures nearly 13 inches long and weighs 5 pounds, Scripps spokeswoman Brittany Hook said in a news release.

Ex-deputy returned to prison due to ‘error’ in awarded custody credits

It is the third time in the past month a deep-sea fish was reported near an area beach, including the second such Pacific footballfish , which was photographed on Nov. 13 at a beach in La Jolla. An unusual 4-foot lancetfish also was found dead Dec. 1 on the sand at La Jolla Shores .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zl3ey_0dNWWCKZ00
An ultra-rare Pacific footballfish was reported as washing ashore Dec. 10 at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, Calif. Researchers with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego say it’s the third time in the past month a deep-sea fish has been reported near a local beach. (Photos via Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

“Experts don’t have any evidence to theorize why these fish are washing ashore in Southern California, but are interested in learning more about the specimens that have been collected or any new ones that might wash up,” Hook said.

The institution called the most recent find “extremely rare,” noting only 31 known specimens of the specifies have ever been collected. Tissue samples from the fish are being collected for genetic analysis and its stomach contents are expected to be examined by researchers with Anela Choy’s lab at Scripps.

SDUSD to consider set of rules to curb hate speech

Researchers are reminding the public that if they happen to come across an unusual find at the beach, “do not take it home.” Instead, notify a lifeguard and contact the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at scrippsnews@ucsd.edu or by phone at 858-534-3624.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Rare Rocky Mountain insects will need snowfields to survive

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say two species of rare insects in the Rocky Mountains will need several thousand acres of glaciers and snowfields if they are to survive a warming world that’s threatening them with extinction. The western glacier stonefly and the meltwater lednian stonefly live in streams that flow from melting […]
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
KREX

Can my pets get COVID?

People with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets, farm animals and wildlife, as well as with other people.
PETS
KREX

Nation faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron spreads

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Weather#Uc San Diego#Swami S Beach#Pacific Footballfish#Sdusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
KREX

Colorado Rockies, plains pummeled by powerful wind storm

DENVER (AP) — High winds whipped across the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, knocking out power, closing roads and highways, and forcing the cancellation or delay of hundreds of flights. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph (97-129 kph) along Colorado’s Front Range throughout the day and gusts of up […]
DENVER, CO
KREX

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

First case of the omicron variant detected on Colorado’s Western Slope

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) – On December 15, Garfield County Public Health (GCPH) was notified that a vaccinated individual tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has been tracking the spread of the variant throughout the state. There have been four confirmed cases of omicron […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Delta Health reaches capacity in ICU amid flu season

DELTA, Colo. (KREX) — Flu season, on top of the COVID crisis, is pushing Delta County’s health system to a breaking point. As of this week, Delta Health’s intensive care unit reached 100 percent capacity. With limited staff, it’s been all hands on deck for Delta Health. Eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and, now, […]
DELTA, CO
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy