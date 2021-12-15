ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

ADH reports 38 new flu cases, no deaths in weekly flu report

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday.

According to the ADH, there were 38 new influenza cases reported within the last seven days in the state.

Officials said that 702 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by health care providers since Sept. 27.

Health officials also noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

Nationwide blood shortage may worsen if flu cases spike

Data showed the state reported no flu deaths and the school absenteeism rate saw a slight decline.

Officials reported that the daily average absenteeism rate was 6.9 percent this week, a decrease from 7.2 percent the previous week.

Visit the ADH website to view the full flu report or to see past weekly reports.

Do you need the booster shot to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans ages 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 booster dose and doctors are encouraging everyone to get the third shot. Currently, the CDC considers people to be fully vaccinated if they have received the first two doses of the vaccine, but Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Hospitals fear overcrowding could be on the way as Omicron, Delta variants continue to spread

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local health official says he fears for hospital capacity as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads rapidly across the country. Dr. Raul Seupaul is the Chief Clinical Officer at UAMS. He said the hospital is almost reaching capacity already. “At UAMS, we are at almost 100% capacity and that’s without […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
33 school districts in red zone on ACHI’s map for new COVID-19 infections, up from 28 last week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thirty-three Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 28 last week. The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement released the numbers on Thursday, citing its analysis of Arkansas Department of Health data current […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas family ‘thrilled’ with plan to address waitlist for people with developmental disabilities

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Jane Browning’s son, Paul Browning, has been on the waitlist for a Medicaid waiver for a decade. The waiver allows people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to get services such as therapy. More than 3,000 Arkansans are currently on the list. “It’s high time way overdue and I am beyond thrilled that […]
ARKANSAS STATE
