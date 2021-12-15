ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

KNWA Today – More toys needed for Benton Co. children

By Crystal Martinez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNHXg_0dNWVugy00

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of children in need of Christmas presents has grown from 2,000 to now more than 3,800.

You can donate toys until Dec. 17 at Care Community Center located at 2510 N. 17th St. Suite 202 in Rogers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Van Buren VFW holds Operation Christmas event to gift meals and toys to those in need

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren VFW held its Operation Christmas event Saturday. Members passed out Christmas meals and toys for 100 families in need. Veterans, their families and people in the community were given a little bit of cheer during the holiday season. “No one does more for veterans. That’s what our […]
VAN BUREN, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance collecting clothes and toys for victims of Kentucky tornado

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance announced Saturday that crews are planning on returning to Kentucky to supply kids and teens impacted by tornadoes with clothes and toys for Christmas. New toys and clothes for infants through teens can be dropped off at the Sheep Dog office at 1200 W. Walnut St. Suite […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, AR
Government
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Benton County, AR
Benton County, AR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Weather#Christmas#Benton Co#Care Community Center#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Northwest Arkansas honors veterans on Wreaths Across America Day

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of wreaths were placed on graves in Northwest Arkansas as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America Day. Ceremonies and wreath laying events were held in Bella Vista and Bentonville Saturday. Volunteers gathered to pay homage to those who have served our country. James Rather, manager of Bella Vista […]
BELLA VISTA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy