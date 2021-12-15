KNWA Today – More toys needed for Benton Co. children

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of children in need of Christmas presents has grown from 2,000 to now more than 3,800.

You can donate toys until Dec. 17 at Care Community Center located at 2510 N. 17th St. Suite 202 in Rogers.

