McConnell says January 6 probe revelations are 'interesting'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he is watching what...

The Supreme Court question McConnell doesn't want to talk about

It's difficult to say with confidence which party will have a majority in the next Congress — a lot will happen between now and November 2022 — but it's not too early to consider what Republicans would do with a Senate majority. On the contrary, it's the sort of thing voters ought to consider before casting their ballots.
McConnell says 'the public needs to know' what the January 6 committee is finding even though he tanked an effort to create a bipartisan commission

McConnell said Thursday that "the public needs to know" what the January 6 committee is uncovering. But in May, McConnell led Senate Republicans in tanking a bill that would've created a bipartisan commission. "I do not believe the additional, extraneous 'commission'... would uncover crucial new facts," he said at the...
Mitch Mcconnell
Margaret Hoover
John Berman
Graham criticizes McConnell over debt ceiling, says GOP leaders must work with Trump

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham on Sunday continued his criticisms of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for adopting a bipartisan deal that allowed Democrats to raise the debt ceiling. Graham, who has become one of former president Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders, argued that someone who did not have a good working relationship with Trump could not be an effective Republican leader.
Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
Mark Meadows in the crosshairs of January 6 probe

Newly released text messages show a number of high-profile people pushed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get former President Donald Trump to stop the January 6 Capitol riot. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand reports on the anticipated House vote on whether to recommend Meadows face contempt charges and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more.
Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
