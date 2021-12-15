ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fast & Furious 10' delayed to May 2023

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has pushed back action sequel Fast & Furious 10 to May 19, 2023.

The film, from frequent series director Justin Lin, was originally set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

Universal has instead moved an untitled DreamWorks Animation film into the April 7, 2023 release date.

The latest entry in the Fast & Furious series titled F9: The Fast Saga, came to theaters in June. The film grossed $726.6 million worldwide.

Series stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson. Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang are all expected to return for Fast & Furious 10.

The end credits scene for F9: The Fast Saga featured Jason Statham returning to his role as Deckard Shaw.

Lin will also be directing Fast & Furious 11, which is meant to close out the franchise's main series of movies.

Diesel, in November, asked Dwayne Johnson to return to the series for Fast & Furious 10. Johnson starred in the action films until he had a falling out with Diesel in 2016 on the set of The Fate of the Furious.

