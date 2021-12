The Graph Foundation has announced a $48 million funding grant to open-source API platform The Guild in a bid to advance usability and performance of the networks subgraphs. Joining as a core network developer, The Guild will provide vast experience from its time managing and contributing to the growth of components within the GraphQL ecosystem — a programming language initially established by Meta, formerly Facebook, in 2012 — to focus on enhancing subgraphs features such as "composition, analytics and mutations" on The Graph.

