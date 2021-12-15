National Signing Day: Early football signings from Orlando area

Lake Nona defensive lineman Zane Durant signed with Penn State on Wednesday morning. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Wednesday’s National Signing Day features Orlando area high school football players signing with college programs. Below is a running list of confirmed signings from players in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties.

Apopka

Nikai Martinez, UCF: Four-star cornerback is playing in second state championship game in three years Saturday at 1 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale.

Josiah Robinson, Coastal Carolina: Versatile three-star defender played key role this season at linebacker and safety for state finalists.

Boone

JaCorey Thomas, Georgia: DB finished senior year with 90 tackles (41 solo), 4 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, 2 blocked kicks and 2 TDs.

Dr. Phillips

DeMario Tolan, LSU: Four-star linebacker stuck with Tigers despite late push from SEC rivals Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee.

Evans

Markeith Williams, Miami: Totaled 421 yards on punt and kick returns and 60 tackles at defensive back as a senior.

Foundation Academy

Donovan Branch, UConn: Defensive lineman finished season with 56 tackles, 10 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina: Racked up 70 tackles, 11 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as senior defensive lineman.

Lake Highland Prep

Solomon Miller, Brown University: Helped Highlanders wrap up an undefeated season as Sunshine State Athletic Conference champions at WR/DB.

Lake Minneola

Nick Campbell, NC State: Led Hawks to Class 6A state championship game last year as a junior defensive end.

Lake Nona

Zane Durant, Penn State: Finished four-year career along defensive line with 169 tackles (57 for loss), 24.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles.

Lake Mary

Gunnar Smith, South Florida: Four-year starting quarterback set Seminole Athletic Conference career passing records for yards (8,255) and TDs (83).

Mount Dora Christian

Reggie Virgil, Miami Ohio: Athletic WR/DB led Bulldogs to Sunshine State Athletic Conference championship game past two seasons.

Ocoee

Jordan Phillips, Tennessee: Registered 56 tackles (29 for loss) and 11.5 sacks at DL to go along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery in senior season.

Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota: Averaged 115 yards rushing per game while carrying the ball 172 times for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs.

Olympia

Victor Jones, Jr., Nebraska: The 6-foot-2 wideout hauled in 96 catches for 1,565 yards and 17 TDs for Titans over past two seasons.

Osceola

Chad Mascoe Jr., Campbell University: Completed 61 percent of passes for 5,682 yards, 54 TDs and 16 INTs and rushed for 1,015 yards, 11 TDs in career.

Jeremiah Wilson, Syracuse: DB intercepted 11 passes in three seasons and played big part in helping Kowboys reach 2020 8A state final.

Oviedo

Alex Saunders, South Dakota: Led Orlando area in receptions (68) and finished second in receiving yards (1,002) in regular season.

Seminole

Anthony Dunn, Marshall: Emerged as a senior three-star recruit along defensive line with 37 tackles (5 for loss) for an 11-2 team.

Demari Henderson, UCF: Defensive back intercepted 6 passes past two years and scored TDs as a senior on a reception, fumble recovery, INT and kick return.

JaCari Henderson, UCF: Defensive back scored TDs on a reception, fumble recovery, interception, and two kick returns this season.

Kameron Moore, UCF: Tallied 174 tackles in three-year career and intercepted 2 passes and recovered 2 fumbles as a senior.

Donta Whack, UMass: Led Seminoles out of backfield while rushing for 915 yards, 8 TDs in 2021 and 529 yards, 6 TDs in 2020.

University (Orange City)

Noble Thomas Jr., Oregon State: Helped Titans win first district title while recording 58 tackles and 2 INTs at defensive back.

Wekiva

Chris Reed, Utah: Wide receiver caught 41 passes for 625 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for one score this fall.

West Orange

Brendan Flakes, Northwestern: Defensive end amassed 75 total tackles (26 for loss), a team-high 13.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles in 2021.

Jayden Gibson, Oklahoma: Averaged 18,5 yards per reception at WR while catching 88 passes for 1,631 yards, 22 TDs in 2020 and ‘21.

Eddie Kelly, South Florida: Caught 23 passes for 383 yards and 6 TDs at tight end and finished with 71 tackles (23 for loss) at defensive end.

Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina: Forced 8 turnovers, scored 7 TDs, and was in on 137 tackles at defensive back as a junior and senior.

Javan Robinson, Washington State: Defensive back finished senior season with 35 tackles, 6 passes defended and 2 INTs.

Winter Park

Venson Sneed, Indiana: Defensive lineman rounded out senior season with 40 tackles (9 for loss), 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .