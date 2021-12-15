ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

National Signing Day: Early football signings from Orlando area

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9iIS_0dNWVT3T00
Lake Nona defensive lineman Zane Durant signed with Penn State on Wednesday morning. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Wednesday’s National Signing Day features Orlando area high school football players signing with college programs. Below is a running list of confirmed signings from players in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties.

Apopka

Nikai Martinez, UCF: Four-star cornerback is playing in second state championship game in three years Saturday at 1 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale.

Josiah Robinson, Coastal Carolina: Versatile three-star defender played key role this season at linebacker and safety for state finalists.

Boone

JaCorey Thomas, Georgia: DB finished senior year with 90 tackles (41 solo), 4 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, 2 blocked kicks and 2 TDs.

Dr. Phillips

DeMario Tolan, LSU: Four-star linebacker stuck with Tigers despite late push from SEC rivals Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee.

Evans

Markeith Williams, Miami: Totaled 421 yards on punt and kick returns and 60 tackles at defensive back as a senior.

Foundation Academy

Donovan Branch, UConn: Defensive lineman finished season with 56 tackles, 10 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina: Racked up 70 tackles, 11 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as senior defensive lineman.

Lake Highland Prep

Solomon Miller, Brown University: Helped Highlanders wrap up an undefeated season as Sunshine State Athletic Conference champions at WR/DB.

Lake Minneola

Nick Campbell, NC State: Led Hawks to Class 6A state championship game last year as a junior defensive end.

Lake Nona

Zane Durant, Penn State: Finished four-year career along defensive line with 169 tackles (57 for loss), 24.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles.

Lake Mary

Gunnar Smith, South Florida: Four-year starting quarterback set Seminole Athletic Conference career passing records for yards (8,255) and TDs (83).

Mount Dora Christian

Reggie Virgil, Miami Ohio: Athletic WR/DB led Bulldogs to Sunshine State Athletic Conference championship game past two seasons.

Ocoee

Jordan Phillips, Tennessee: Registered 56 tackles (29 for loss) and 11.5 sacks at DL to go along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery in senior season.

Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota: Averaged 115 yards rushing per game while carrying the ball 172 times for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs.

Olympia

Victor Jones, Jr., Nebraska: The 6-foot-2 wideout hauled in 96 catches for 1,565 yards and 17 TDs for Titans over past two seasons.

Osceola

Chad Mascoe Jr., Campbell University: Completed 61 percent of passes for 5,682 yards, 54 TDs and 16 INTs and rushed for 1,015 yards, 11 TDs in career.

Jeremiah Wilson, Syracuse: DB intercepted 11 passes in three seasons and played big part in helping Kowboys reach 2020 8A state final.

Oviedo

Alex Saunders, South Dakota: Led Orlando area in receptions (68) and finished second in receiving yards (1,002) in regular season.

Seminole

Anthony Dunn, Marshall: Emerged as a senior three-star recruit along defensive line with 37 tackles (5 for loss) for an 11-2 team.

Demari Henderson, UCF: Defensive back intercepted 6 passes past two years and scored TDs as a senior on a reception, fumble recovery, INT and kick return.

JaCari Henderson, UCF: Defensive back scored TDs on a reception, fumble recovery, interception, and two kick returns this season.

Kameron Moore, UCF: Tallied 174 tackles in three-year career and intercepted 2 passes and recovered 2 fumbles as a senior.

Donta Whack, UMass: Led Seminoles out of backfield while rushing for 915 yards, 8 TDs in 2021 and 529 yards, 6 TDs in 2020.

University (Orange City)

Noble Thomas Jr., Oregon State: Helped Titans win first district title while recording 58 tackles and 2 INTs at defensive back.

Wekiva

Chris Reed, Utah: Wide receiver caught 41 passes for 625 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for one score this fall.

West Orange

Brendan Flakes, Northwestern: Defensive end amassed 75 total tackles (26 for loss), a team-high 13.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles in 2021.

Jayden Gibson, Oklahoma: Averaged 18,5 yards per reception at WR while catching 88 passes for 1,631 yards, 22 TDs in 2020 and ‘21.

Eddie Kelly, South Florida: Caught 23 passes for 383 yards and 6 TDs at tight end and finished with 71 tackles (23 for loss) at defensive end.

Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina: Forced 8 turnovers, scored 7 TDs, and was in on 137 tackles at defensive back as a junior and senior.

Javan Robinson, Washington State: Defensive back finished senior season with 35 tackles, 6 passes defended and 2 INTs.

Winter Park

Venson Sneed, Indiana: Defensive lineman rounded out senior season with 40 tackles (9 for loss), 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

McKenzie Milton discusses UCF coaching dreams, Dillon Gabriel transfer and one final Bounce House game | Commentary

McKenzie Milton’s one season at Florida State didn’t go quite as he envisioned it, but the beloved former UCF quarterback doesn’t regret his decision to transfer and remains proud that he was able to come back from the horrific knee injury that nearly cost him his leg. The quarterback affectionately known simply as “KZ” by Knight Nation took a timeout from training on Saturday to speak with me ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

OCP to meet Montverde at City of Palms; Lake Highland falls | Basketball Report

Nine-time state champion Orlando Christian Prep will find itself in an unusual position as the underdog when it takes on six-time national champion Montverde Academy in a quarterfinal matchup of Central Florida powers at the City of Palms Classic boys basketball tournament in Fort Myers on Monday. Montverde has captured City of Palms championships four times in seven appearances since 2012. ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Gus Malzahn plans to leave behind platform to coach UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Coastal Carolina writes another chapter in its legacy with come-from-behind win in Cure Bowl

As Jamey Chadwell began discussing the significance of Coastal Carolina’s first bowl win in program history, the enormity of the moment suddenly appeared to catch up to him. The Chanticleers coach’s voice cracked and he started to choke up. “We talked a lot this week about leaving a legacy, a final legacy for these super seniors,” said Chadwell. “To go from nobodies where, ‘Why are you even in ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Apopka stumbles vs. Venice in FHSAA Class 8A football state final

Another stellar season ended in bitter disappointment for Apopka on Saturday afternoon at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The Blue Darters (12-3) could not keep pace with high-powered Venice (14-1) and lost 35-7 in the FHSAA Class 8A state championship game in front of an announced crowd of 3,882. It’s the second setback in a championship game for Apopka in a span of three years. The Blue ...
APOPKA, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Going beyond YouTube: Catching up with Orlando’s Scooter Magruder as he’s embraced by NBA, NFL

Cameron Magruder is getting a lot of attention. Not just YouTube likes. The Orlando social media star, also known as Scooter Magruder, is getting attention from the likes of the NBA and the Dallas Cowboys. He’s been featured in their social media and on national TV this year, proving 2021 to be the year of Magruder. The YouTube channel ScooterMagruder started in 2006 and focuses on Magruder ...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy