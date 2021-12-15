25 Motivation Quotes to Inspire You to Exercise

The holidays at the end of the year can be a tricky period for staying in shape. It’s a time for celebrating with family and friends, and that often involves consuming too much delicious food and skipping an exercise session or two. After all, it’s the holidays!

Missing out on a few regular workout routines isn’t a big deal by any means. The problem is when a couple of lazy days lead to losing one’s fitness groove completely. Sometimes, all we need is just a little motivation to stay the course.

24/7 Tempo scoured the internet to compile a list of 25 motivational quotes to help you stay in shape this holiday season.

Some of the quotes are from world famous athletes who are known for being the very best at their sport. Others are from entrepreneurs and even ancient philosophers. But each will inspire (most people) in their fitness pursuits. For those who need some tech help to stay in shape -- here are the highest rated fitness and weight loss apps .

There are people who are all about the calories when it comes to staying in shape. Knowing how many calories a person consumes is key to preventing weight gain -- here’s how long you need to exercise to burn off the calories from your favorite foods .

Click here to see 25 quotes to get you motivated to work out

"If you don't find the time, if you don't do the work, you don't get the results." -- Arnold Schwarzenegger

"You just can't beat the person who never gives up." -- Babe Ruth

"The successful warrior is the average man with laser-like focus." -- Bruce Lee

"Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me." -- Carol Burnett

"It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop." -- Confucius

"We do not stop exercising because we grow old - we grow old because we stop exercising." -- Dr. Kenneth Cooper

"Once you are exercising regularly, the hardest thing is to stop it." -- Erin Gray

"What hurts today makes you stronger tomorrow." -- Jay Cutler

"Today I will do what others won't, so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can't." -- Jerry Rice

"Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going." -- Jim Ryun

"The secret of getting ahead is getting started." -- Mark Twain

"Nothing will work unless you do." -- Maya Angelou

"Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." -- Michael Jordan

"When I feel tired, I just think about how great I will feel once I finally reach my goal." -- Michael Phelps

"Success is the sum of small efforts - repeated day in and day out." -- Robert Collier

"If you don't make time for exercise, you'll probably have to make time for illness." -- Robin Sharma

"If you're tired of starting over, stop giving up." -- Shia LaBeouf

"Sweat is fat crying." -- Unknown

"Making excuses burns zero calories per hour." -- Unknown

"You may not be there yet, but you are closer than you were yesterday." -- Unknown

"What seems impossible today will one day become your warm-up." -- Unknown

"The only bad workout is the one that didn't happen." -- Unknown

"Just believe in yourself. Even if you don't pretend that you do and, and some point, you will." -- Venus Williams

"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then is not an act but a habit." -- Will Durant or Aristotle

"Put all excuses aside and remember this: YOU are capable." -- Zig Ziglar