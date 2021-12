Cineworld shares plunged nearly 30% on Wednesday after the cinema chain was ordered to pay 1.23 billion Canadian dollars (£720 million) by a court.The payout was ordered after the chain was taken to court by jilted Canadian rival Cineplex following a decision by Cineworld not to go through with a takeover.Cineplex alleged that Cineworld breached its obligations under their agreement and its duty of good faith after the deal was scrapped.Cineworld had agreed to the takeover before the pandemic but cancelled it as lockdowns closed cinemas around the globe.The Canadian firm claimed damages of up to 2.18 billion Canadian dollars...

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO