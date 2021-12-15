DCC acquires US sales and distribution business Almo

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/15/21: There is big news in the technology distribution and services business world. Exertis (DCC Technology) today said that it will acquire Almo Corporation, a 75-year-old family business with 660 employees, nine distribution centers, and warehouse space totaling more than 2.5 million square feet. It’s the biggest acquisition in the history of Exertis and its parent company DCC plc. It not only expands Exertis’s North American offerings in consumer appliances and consumer electronics, but also gives Almo and its customers better access to the supply chain. Current Almo CEO and President Warren Chaiken will continue to run Almo under its new owners.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO