Carrie Underwood Shows Off Indoor Gardening Skills: PHOTO

Carrie Underwood is showing her green thumb in her latest Instagram post. Is gardening the country singer’s new side project?

Carrie Underwood is a renaissance woman. From starring in her own Las Vegas residency, to being the mom of two adorable boys, the country singer is known for so much more than her voice. Fans enjoy watching her day-to-day social media posts because they reflect their own everyday lives. Underwood’s daily updates show that even life’s littlest moments make her excited.

Less than 12 hours ago, Underwood posted an image of her new indoor garden. Although she is not associated with the company, she gives a shoutout to Gardyn for helping her grow some leafy greens. It appears that the country star is still new to gardening, considering she uses the hashtag “#AmateurGardener.”

“Got one of these thingies from @gardyntech…I’m impressed!” she captions the post. “I don’t have any affiliation with the company…Just wanted to be able to grow some things indoors when it’s cold out! didn’t take long for things to look like this!”

The Gardyn Kit

Fans want the star’s Gardyn Kit for themselves. It looks like this is a staple on many people’s Christmas lists.

“That’s awesome! I need that! Not much will grow in the winter in Pennsylvania,” one fan says.

“This looks great!!! 👏👏👏 I need to get one of these in my house!!” another writes.

The kit that Underwood shares is meant to make growing greens, herbs, and vegetables easy through every season. It is an expensive system though, with the lowest-priced gardening kit sitting at $699. We’ll just sit back at home and watching Carrie Underwood use her new gardening skills. Will she be cooking with the produce that is grown in her indoor garden? We will just have to find out.

Carrie Underwood Performance on ‘The Voice’ Finale

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xONaxCc_4Ok

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Carrie Underwood feat. John Legend – Hallelujah (The Voice Finale * Aired on NBC / Dec 14, 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xONaxCc_4Ok)

Carrie Underwood took the stage with John Legend on last night’s finale of “The Voice.” Performing their Christmas duet “Hallelujah,” the friends give viewers a beautiful collaboration. The track is from Underwood’s 2020 holiday record, “My Gift.” In the performance, Legend plays the piano in a white suit that pairs with Underwood’s floor-length gold gown. Both singers are glowing under the spotlights.

John Legend spoke with Carrie Underwood earlier this week on his new episode of “Trailer Talks.” They talk about each other’s Las Vegas residencies, as well as what it is really like to be on a televised singing competition. Legend calls Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson the two biggest names to come out of shows like “The Voice.”

I think we can agree that Underwood’s career is still going strong at about 17 years in.