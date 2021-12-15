ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton Arts Center hosting blood drive with live music

By Jacob Smith
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to American Red Cross blood supplies being dangerously low, the Walton Arts Center announced in a news release they will be hosting a blood drive, but will also be offering some live entertainment for donors.

The drive, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, will feature performances from Lisa Auten on keys from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beth Stockdell on harp from 12:30-2 p.m. and Christian Serrano-Torres on cello 2:30-4 p.m, according to the release.

Flu season could impact Red Cross low blood supply

All blood and plasma donations will be screened for COVID-19 and there will be temperature checks for those entering. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment ahead of time. Schedule one here .

