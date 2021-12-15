Paso Robles receives additional .32-inches of rain

The Salinas River flowing near 13th Street on Tuesday. Photo by Trisha Butcher.

Season total reaches 4.68-inches

– Paso Robles received an additional .32-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 4.68-inches. There is more rain in the forecast for North County on Thursday and next week. Click here to view a weather forecast.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.