New NRCC ad reveals expanded 2022 list of targeted Democrats

The National Republican Congressional Committee has expanded its list of Democratic targets as redistricting has been completed in several states, with this broader playing field revealed through a digital advertising campaign scheduled to run through Christmas Day.

The NRCC is spending five figures to target 40 House Democrats with a snarky digital spot that spoofs the poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas , better known as, ‘ Twas the Night Before Christmas . But the targets themselves are eye-opening. They include new Democratic targets, some who were considered safe prior to redistricting, and reflect the Republicans’ rising confidence that they are on track to recapture the House majority in 2022.

“Christmas will be harder for families this year thanks to the inflation crisis Democrats caused with their reckless spending,” Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the NRCC chairman, said Wednesday.

The 30-second advertisement offers what has become a standard line of attack from the Republicans: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues are needlessly overspending and callously ignoring the economic pain caused by historically high inflation. “T’was the holiday season and all through the land, House Democrats’ spending was completely out of hand,” the spot’s voiceover declares. “Inflation was rising, a 40-year high, but Pelosi and her puppets did not bat an eye.”

This NRCC ad was slated to run in 40 districts, targeting some Democrats, such as Rep. Frank Mrvan, for the very first time. The spot also is targeting Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, who Republicans believe is vulnerable for the first time because of how reapportionment is unfolding in the Buckeye State. One other notable Democrat being targeted is Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The other 37 targets include:

Rep. Tom O'Halleran of Arizona

Reps. Josh Harder, Katie Porter, and Mike Levin of California

Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado

Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut

Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida

Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa

Reps. Sean Casten, Marie Newman, Bill Foster, and Lauren Underwood of Illinois

Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine

Reps. Dan Kildee, Elissa Slotkin, and Haley Stevens of Michigan

Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips of Minnesota

Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire

Reps. Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, Tom Malinowski, and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey

Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford of Nevada

Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York

Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon

Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, Susan Wild, and Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania

Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas

Reps. Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger, and Jennifer Wexton of Virginia

Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington state

