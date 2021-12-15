ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New NRCC ad reveals expanded 2022 list of targeted Democrats

By David M. Drucker
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

The National Republican Congressional Committee has expanded its list of Democratic targets as redistricting has been completed in several states, with this broader playing field revealed through a digital advertising campaign scheduled to run through Christmas Day.

The NRCC is spending five figures to target 40 House Democrats with a snarky digital spot that spoofs the poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas , better known as, ‘ Twas the Night Before Christmas . But the targets themselves are eye-opening. They include new Democratic targets, some who were considered safe prior to redistricting, and reflect the Republicans’ rising confidence that they are on track to recapture the House majority in 2022.

BIDEN IN TRUMP'S SHADOWS AS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE HOMES IN ON ALLIES

“Christmas will be harder for families this year thanks to the inflation crisis Democrats caused with their reckless spending,” Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the NRCC chairman, said Wednesday.

The 30-second advertisement offers what has become a standard line of attack from the Republicans: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues are needlessly overspending and callously ignoring the economic pain caused by historically high inflation. “T’was the holiday season and all through the land, House Democrats’ spending was completely out of hand,” the spot’s voiceover declares. “Inflation was rising, a 40-year high, but Pelosi and her puppets did not bat an eye.”

This NRCC ad was slated to run in 40 districts, targeting some Democrats, such as Rep. Frank Mrvan, for the very first time. The spot also is targeting Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, who Republicans believe is vulnerable for the first time because of how reapportionment is unfolding in the Buckeye State. One other notable Democrat being targeted is Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The other 37 targets include:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

  • Rep. Tom O'Halleran of Arizona
  • Reps. Josh Harder, Katie Porter, and Mike Levin of California
  • Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
  • Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
  • Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa
  • Reps. Sean Casten, Marie Newman, Bill Foster, and Lauren Underwood of Illinois
  • Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas
  • Rep. Jared Golden of Maine
  • Reps. Dan Kildee, Elissa Slotkin, and Haley Stevens of Michigan
  • Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips of Minnesota
  • Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
  • Reps. Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, Tom Malinowski, and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey
  • Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford of Nevada
  • Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York
  • Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon
  • Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, Susan Wild, and Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania
  • Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas
  • Reps. Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger, and Jennifer Wexton of Virginia
  • Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington state

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
Person
Mikie Sherrill
Person
Mike Levin
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFLA

Democrat Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, seemingly dealing a fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril. Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that he always has […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Advertising Campaign#Democratic#Republicans
Esquire

Behold the Creepy Little Cabal That Tried to Help Trump Overturn the Election in Congress

Back when the Clintons and their administration were bedeviled by conservative ratfckers and bed-sniffing yahoos like Ken Starr (and young Brett Kavanaugh), Hillary Rodham Clinton went on TV and called out what she called the “vast, right-wing conspiracy” that had targeted her husband and his presidency. This brought down upon her a veritable avalanche of snotty coverage from a lot of the reporters who’d been lapping up leaks from the ratfckers since before Bill Clinton had finished second in the 1992 New Hampshire Democratic primary. However, Calvin Trillin corrected her more gently. It wasn’t a vast conspiracy, he said. It actually was “a creepy little cabal.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Nevada Current

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy