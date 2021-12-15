ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County advises residents, businesses of upcoming Styrofoam ban

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – As of January 1, New York State residents and businesses will no longer be able to use polystyrene foam (commonly known as Styrofoam) packaging under new state law . Officials say the use of polystyrene foam items in many foodservice items like bowls, cups, clamshells, and plates as well as packing peanuts and other void-filling packing material will be banned.

According to officials, the law will allow exceptions for packaging sold in use of raw meat, pork, seafood, poultry, or fish and prepackaged food-filled or sealed prior to sale. While most companies will be required to switch to alternative containers, they say foodservice products are not accepted in most recycling systems due to variability in plastic coatings.

Warren County Solid Waste and Recycling coordinator urges county residents and business owners to begin preparing for the new law. Officials say due to worldwide supply chain issues, businesses should look to purchase non-polystyrene foam cups, food containers, and non-Styrofoam packing materials in preparation.

“Styrofoam packaging contributes to microplastic pollution and takes up space in landfills for decades. Banning its use will move us down a path to using more sustainable materials,” Glens Falls, Third-ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said.

