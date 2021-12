With the holidays right around the corner, and with gift ideas potentially in short supply for the busy parent, last-minute shoppers may be in a bit of a panic. But Walmart is stepping up with Nerf gun deals, and ensures one in particular will arrive in time for Christmas if you act quickly. The Nerf Rival Takedown XX-800 is only $9 at Walmart today, a more than 50% savings from its regular price of $20. With plenty of people rushing to grab last-minute gifts for their kids, now is the time to grab a new Nerf gun.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO