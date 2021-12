The Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder is a programmable appliance for cat or dog owners that will enable them to keep their furry friend well-fed when they aren't available to feed them manually. The unit works by being set up with between three and five-liters of kibble, which is rated to be up to 50 portions, depending on settings. The system has an LED panel on the front that will enable users to set the time and schedule to have it dole out just the right amount for a feeding.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO