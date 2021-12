The S&P 500 has climbed roughly 25% in the past year, with the Nasdaq up 19%. The benchmark index currently hovers around 2.5% off its recent records, while the teach-heavy index is about 6% off the pace. The recent wave of selling and volatility that began on Black Friday could continue into the early days of 2022, as Wall Street assesses the Fed’s updated outlook and possible disruptions from the latest covid variant.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO