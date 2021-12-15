ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prantl's opens a 5th location — on Pittsburgh's North Side

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Prantl’s bakery is expanding — both in location and tasty treats.

A fifth shop opened inside the former Priory Fine Pastries on East Ohio Street on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

“We hope to carry on the tradition the Priory had in the neighborhood,” said Prantl’s owner Joe Cugliari. “They had a heck of a run. We are here to address the needs and wants of the community. We are committed to it. There aren’t many scratch bakers out there. We don’t use any preservatives.”

Cugliari of Harrison City, Penn Township, brought in a French pastry chef and added to the product line as well as decided to keep some of the Priory favorites. He also plans to create sugar-free and gluten-free items.

This is Prantl’s fifth location. The others include the first in Shadyside as well as Greensburg, North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill, which opened earlier this year.

Prantl’s bakery on Pittsburgh’s North Side in the former Priory shop is expanding its selection of breads.

Cugliari said since they make everything themselves, they can try new products such as quiche and cheesy rolls. They’ve added a line of breads that includes asiago and sourdough. Look for mousse and tarts and an array of cookies, as well as sandwiches.

The previous owner of Prantl’s, John Felice of Greensburg, sold the business to Cugliari in 2020. Felice said he had it for five years and was able to help continue to expand the brand.

“We ship Prantl’s all over the country now,” Felice said. “I helped take it to another level, and Joe is continuing that business model.”

Felice said the brand is doing well because of the quality of the products. It all started with the product that made the bakery famous.

“The burnt almond torte has a huge following,” Felice said. “It’s the dessert that set a strong foundation.”

A foundation on which all the other layers of this cake business are being built.

Hours for the North Side location are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

