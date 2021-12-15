ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ben Affleck Defends Ridley Scott’s Harsh Words Over ‘Last Duel,’ Says He’s Done with ‘IP Movies’

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Sp4v_0dNWThOL00

Ben Affleck is many things: an Oscar-winning filmmaker (“Argo”), a revered actor and screenwriter (“Good Will Hunting”), and also a franchise commodity (the “Justice League” films). Few in Hollywood exhibit that multi-hyphenate range. This year, he flexes into character actor territory in his role as a world-weary barkeep in George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” but he also made a splash in another movie this year with Ridley Scott ’s “ The Last Duel .” While that film met heaps of critical claim, it plummeted at the box office, making just $10 million off a $100 million production budget.

That caused director Ridley Scott to go off on millennials and “audiences brought up on their fucking cell phones” during Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast.” And even later, when asked a question he wasn’t keen on by a journalist during the film’s press junket, he told the reporter to “go fuck yourself, sir.”

Affleck, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter timed to the release of “The Tender Bar,” has come out in defense of Scott’s harsh words, with the caveat that he could have been “slightly misquoted.”

“I mean, let’s be honest, who hasn’t wanted to say that in a press junket?” Affleck said, laughing. “Ridley is at the stage in his career where, obviously, he’s completely unencumbered by concerns about what people think.”

As for why the movie bombed, Affleck said he can see where audiences are coming from. “Really, the truth is that I’ve had movies that didn’t work that bombed, that weren’t good. It’s very easy to understand that and why it happened. The movie is shit, people don’t want to see it, right? This movie, ‘The Last Duel,’ I really like. It’s good and it plays — I saw it play with audiences and now it’s playing well on streaming. It wasn’t one of those films that you say, ‘Oh boy, I wish my movie had worked.’ Instead, this is more due to a seismic shift that I’m seeing, and I’m having this conversation with every single person I know. Though there are various iterations, the conversation is the same: How is [the movie business] changing?”

He added, “One of the fundamental ways it’s changing is that the people who want to see complicated, adult, non-IP dramas are the same people who are saying to themselves, ‘You know what? I don’t need to go out to a movie theater because I’d like to pause it, go to the bathroom, finish it tomorrow.’ It’s that, along with the fact that you can watch with good quality at home.”

Affleck’s theory is that the theatrical experience will soon become so rarefied that, as he told The Playlist in another new interview, “There’ll be three directors, maybe, Quentin, Paul, Chris Nolan, Kathryn Bigelow, I don’t know who. That’ll be their three movies a year that they go out and see because they’re in the theater. It’s like ‘Succession’ is just too good.”

Affleck also told The Playlist that the results of “The Last Duel” made him think, “Well, that’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll have.” He added, “Because I don’t want to do IP movies where you have this sort of built-in audience. That’s something I was interested in and liked, and I just don’t like anymore. I like other people who do it. And if you are going to do it, you should love it. And I love something different. So, I want to do that.”

Comments / 30

Anthony Granieri
3d ago

I think alot of people are done with Hollywood. They are taking the best of previous generations and changing them into preachy messages. They think we are so stupid, that they make it overly preachy. Remake after remake. Flip after flop. And then blame the ignorant moviegoers. I used to be able to separate the actors performances from their actual views. I now skip tv shows and movies just because I can't stand the actors crazy views.

Reply(5)
19
susan westergom
2d ago

Ben Affleck is a one dimensional actor. If you see him once, you pretty much see it all. Period movies are better when played by European actors, not Matt Damon or Ben Affleck.

Reply
5
Martha McBride Rummel
2d ago

Ben Affleck is an ahole! Terrible actor and even worse to his ex-wife and children! Saying she is the reason he drank!!!!!! She put up with you until she didn’t for your drinking and gambling! I thought recovery 101, you take responsibility for your actions…..apparently, he missed that meeting!

Reply
5
IndieWire

Paul Thomas Anderson: Superhero Movies Haven’t Ruined Cinema

From Martin Scorsese to Ridley Scott, the great debate surrounding the artistic validity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU is the gift that keeps on giving. Now, Paul Thomas Anderson has offered his take on superhero movies’ contributions to the art form, and he’s hardly as scathing as Scott (who called them “boring as shit”) or Scorsese (who compared Marvel movies to theme parks). In fact, the “Licorice Pizza” and “Phantom Thread” director is optimistic about what superhero movies can do for the industry. The question came up, as it so often does, during the press cycle for Anderson’s...
IndieWire

James Cameron Says Marvel Features Not ‘Epic’ Like Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

The debate with filmmakers about Marvel features rages on and entering the fray is “Avatar” director James Cameron. In a recent Directors on Directors interview with Variety, Cameron sat down with “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve to discuss everything from filmmaking technique to Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel. Cameron starts in early on how different “Dune” is, citing that it has an epic quality he defines as similar to Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” series and the work of David Lean, helmer of “Lawrence of Arabia.” “When I think of films that have epic events in them, like let’s say...
IndieWire

Does Lady Gaga Deserve Best Actress Kudos for ‘House of Gucci’?

With IndieWire’s Eric Kohn on paternity leave, in this week’s episode of Screen Talk (number 359), editor-at-large Anne Thompson and her fill-in guest, IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich, parse the annual December awards voting, from the mainstream National Board of Review, which gave Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/UA) three top awards and Will Smith of “King Richard” Best Actor, to the more prestigious New York Film Critics Circle, which surprisingly anointed Japanese Oscar entry “Drive My Car” as its Best Film of the year, and awarded Jane Campion Best Director for “The Power of the Dog.” Her stars...
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
George Clooney
AOL Corp

Ben Affleck opens up about Jennifer Garner divorce: 'We had a marriage that didn't work'

Ben Affleck appeared on Tuesday's The Howard Stern Show, and while the two-hour interview was mostly about the actor's career, it naturally got personal at times. Affleck opened up about his 10-year marriage to Jennifer Garner and slammed "horrible" untrue tabloid stories about their divorce. (Remember the nannygate allegations?) The topic got brought up when Stern asked the Oscar winner about his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez.
The Independent

Ben Affleck says his relationship with Jennifer Lopez is ‘beautiful’

Ben Affleck has talked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, describing it as “beautiful”.In June, the pair – who were one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples in the 2000s – confirmed rumours that they were dating once more, after being pictured sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.The news greatly excited fans, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the actor and the singer were seeing each other again.When asked about their relationship in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Affleck was hesitant to go into detail.He said: “You can write conjecture about...
The Independent

George Clooney embarrassed on live TV by child actor who dubs Christian Bale his favourite Batman

George Clooney was left embarrassed after a child actor in his new film dubbed Christian Bale his favourite Batman.Clooney was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show alongside 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri, who stars in Clooney’s new film The Tender Bar. Clooney directed the coming-of-age drama, which also stars Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.During one point in the conversation, Kimmel asked Ranieri who his favourite Batman was, expecting Ranieri to say Clooney – who notoriously played the Dark Knight in 1997’s Batman & Robin.“Christian Bale!” Ranieri excitedly replied, of the actor who played Batman after Clooney, leading his director to...
People

Idris Elba Thought He Was Shot Making American Gangster, Says Ridley Scott: He 'Dropped to the Sidewalk'

Idris Elba experienced a big scare while filming a scene for 2007's American Gangster. Ridley Scott, the 83-year-old House of Gucci director, recently recalled filming a scene that had Denzel Washington's character Frank point a gun at Elba's Tango, firing at him in the head on a crowded sidewalk in broad daylight. In a new interview, Scott told The Daily Mail that he instructed Elba to lean his head onto the barrel of the unloaded gun so the recoil would add realism.
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Cuddle Up While Taking Their Kids To The Movies Ahead Of The Blended Family's Holiday Festivities: Photos

The perfect day for a matinée! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen cozying up to each other while attending an afternoon movie with their children over the weekend. The lovebirds — who rekindled their old romance earlier this year — were photographed taking their kiddos to an afternoon movie showing at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., on Saturday, December 4. The blended family reportedly saw Paul Thomas Anderson's new film Licorice Pizza.
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
extratv

Ben Affleck Explains Why He’s Uncool to His Kids

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with Ben Affleck and his co-star Daniel Ranieri about their new movie “The Tender Bar,” as well as their holiday plans. Ben shared his thoughts on Christmas, saying, “The thing about the holidays that is particularly rewarding is the time you get to spend with your kids... I remember as a kid, just Christmas was never gonna come, like, the anticipation... It was the greatest day of the year. Watching kids experience that hope that Santa Claus brought their present, no more beautiful feeling than that to see your children experience joy.”
