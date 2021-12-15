ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID case in Blinken press curtails his Southeast Asia tour

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — A positive COVID-19 test among U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s traveling party has cut short the top diplomat’s first official tour of Southeast Asia. A member of the press corps accompanying Blinken on what was to have been a three-nation visit to...

Malaria Remains a Health Problem in Southeast Asia

Engage! – Discussions on active involvement in personal health and global wellness. Malaria has been a global reality for centuries, although in present times it is largely endemic to tropical climates and swampy locales. As its name suggests it was first associated with bad-smelling, presumably swampy, air (mal-aria; Italian). The complexities of the life cycle of the malarial parasite took several centuries to research, along with the fact that it is spread to humans by blood-sucking mosquitoes, which in turn need stagnant water or swampy lands to lay their eggs, develop and multiply.
Blinken cuts Asia trip short because of positive COVID-19 test in travel group

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut short the rest of his Southeast Asia tour on Wednesday after a member of the press traveling with him tested positive for COVID-19. The change forces Blinken to skip his trip to Thailand and Hawaii. The U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur informed the Malaysian government about the positive test Wednesday.
Blinken cuts short his trip in Southeast Asia that was meant to bolster ties amid China concerns after reporter traveling with him tests positive for COVID

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut short his brief trip to Southeast Asia on Wednesday after a journalist in the press corps accompanying him tested positive for COVID-19. The visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand was aimed at revitalizing relations in a region where China's influence has grown. Blinken...
Philippines Southeast Asia Hacking

A U.S.-based private cybersecurity company says it has uncovered evidence Chinese hackers, likely state-sponsored, have been broadly targeting government and private-sector organizations across Southeast Asia, including those closely involved with Beijing on infrastructure development projects. Specific targets included the Thai prime minister’s office and the Thai army, the Indonesian and Philippine navies, Vietnam’s national assembly and the central office of its Communist Party, and Malaysia’s Ministry of Defense, according to the report by the Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future. It says the hacks made use of custom tools that are not publicly available and are used by multiple groups believed to be Chinese state-sponsored.
Tokyo finds omicron case in US arrival isolating at home

Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveler from the United States, and her friend whom she saw immediately after arrival has since tested positive after going to a soccer game. Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan’s confirmed omicron cases to 34. So far, Japan’s government says all omicron cases have been detected by its border controls, but experts say it would be a matter of time before cases of community transmission start...
Journalist on Blinken trip to Asia tests positive for virus

The State Department says a journalist accompanying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a trip to Britain and Southeast Asia has tested positive for COVID-19.Spokesman Ned Price said the journalist, one of 12 members of the traveling press corps on Blinken’s trip, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday in Malaysia. Neither Blinken, any of his senior staff or other members of the press corps have tested positive, according to Price.Blinken arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Tuesday from Jakarta Indonesia, and still plans to make his final stop in Bangkok, Thailand, later Wednesday. He began his current journey...
Blinken to make first Southeast Asia visit as US makes region a priority

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Indonesia and Malaysia next week as Southeast Asia becomes a priority for Washington amid rising tensions with an increasingly aggressive China, analysts said Monday. It will...
Blinken in Indonesia as U.S. seeks to shore up Southeast Asia ties

JAKARTA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Indonesia on Monday, kicking off a short Southeast Asia trip aimed at strengthening relations with a region that has become a strategic arena for Washington and Beijing. In his first Southeast Asia trip since U.S. President Joe Biden took...
Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
