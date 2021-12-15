ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxahatchee – “Tomorrow”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCece Bell’s graphic novel El Deafo is being adapted into an animated children’s series for Apple TV+, and it looks like Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield has written some new original songs for it. An EP worth of songs for the series is being released...

www.stereogum.com

undertheradarmag.com

Waxahatchee Announces “El Deafo” Soundtrack, Shares New Single “Tomorrow”

Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced the release of her original soundtrack for the upcoming Apple TV+ show El Deafo. She has also shared a single from the soundtrack, “Tomorrow.” El Deafo, based on the New York Times bestseller by Cece Bell, follows a young girl who has recently lost her hearing and is learning to navigate school alongside her superhero alter ego, El Deafo. It will make its Apple TV+ premiere on January 7. Listen to “Tomorrow” below.
