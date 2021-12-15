Nets Sign Langston Galloway

The Nets are signing Langston Galloway to a 10-day hardship exception, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN .

Brooklyn currently has eight players in the health and safety protocols, including James Harden , Bruce Brown , James Johnson , Jevon Carter , DeAndre’ Bembry , Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge .

Galloway played for the Suns last season, as he shot 42.4 percent from three, giving the Nets another threat from downtown.

Before this signing, Galloway was playing for the College Park Skyhawks in the G-League.

