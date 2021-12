WASHINGTON – While demand for beef has fueled profitability for US-based companies in 2021, including Tyson Foods Inc., value for US beef exports set a new annual record in October with two months left to go in 2021. According to the US Meat Export Federation’s (USMEF’s) compilation of data from the US Department of Agriculture, value of US beef exports topped $8.53 billion after 10 months, breaking 2018’s total for the year of $8.33 billion. USMEF’s latest report on US red meat exports is available here.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO