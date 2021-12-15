Unbuckled Woman Critical After Running Stop Sign, Striking Garbage Truck In Toms River: PD

A 37-year-old driver was unbuckled when she blew a stop sign and was struck by a garbage truck in Central Jersey leaving her critical on Tuesday, authorities said.

Anna Zybura, of Keansburg, was heading north on Garfield Avenue in Toms River, when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Garfield and Windsor avenues around 7:40 a.m., local police said.

Zybura’s car was struck by a township garbage truck going west on Windsor Avenue, police said.

She suffered severe head trauma and was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where she was listed in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Photos of the wreckage were posted by Ocean County Scanner News.

The driver of the garbage truck did not sustain injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Mark Nater.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.