ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Unbuckled Woman Critical After Running Stop Sign, Striking Garbage Truck In Toms River: PD

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tw3Ve_0dNWSiWX00

A 37-year-old driver was unbuckled when she blew a stop sign and was struck by a garbage truck in Central Jersey leaving her critical on Tuesday, authorities said.

Anna Zybura, of Keansburg, was heading north on Garfield Avenue in Toms River, when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Garfield and Windsor avenues around 7:40 a.m., local police said.

Zybura’s car was struck by a township garbage truck going west on Windsor Avenue, police said.

She suffered severe head trauma and was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where she was listed in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Photos of the wreckage were posted by Ocean County Scanner News.

The driver of the garbage truck did not sustain injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Mark Nater.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

One Critically Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person seriously injured on Long Island. It happened just before 5:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 in North Lindenhurst. A West Babylon man was driving a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Straight Path, when his vehicle collided with a westbound 2009 Honda CRV that was turning left from Bedell Street to head southbound on Straight Path, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped, 2 Hurt In Central Jersey Crash: Middletown PD

A motorist was reportedly trapped in a Central Jersey crash. The crash occurred Friday morning at Route 36 and Appleton Avenue in Middletown, initial reports said. Two drivers suffered minor injuries, according to a Middletown police spokesman. They were transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
City
Keansburg, NJ
Daily Voice

3 Car-Crash Reported On Route 66 Jersey Shore: Developing

A three-vehicle crash was reported along the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported about 1:15 p.m. on Route 66 by Route 18 in Ocean Township, according to initial reports. Firefighters and EMS crews were requested, reports said. Ocean Township police were not immediately available...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Shot, Killed In Encounter With Police

A man was shot and killed during an encounter with police early Saturday in South Jersey, authorities confirmed. Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the 5:30 a.m. incident at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Cumberland County, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said. One...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Six Charged During Police Sobriety Checkpoint On Long Island

Six people were charged with driving while intoxicated or driving while impaired by drugs during an overnight sobriety checkpoint on Long Island. The checkpoint was conducted at the municipal parking lot located at New York Avenue at Church Street, in Huntington Station by officers from the Suffolk County Police Department assisted by New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office from 11 p.m. Friday night, Dec. 17 into 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River North#Garbage Truck#Stop Sign#Traffic Accident#Unbuckled Woman Critical#Ocean County Scanner News#Toms River Traffic Safety
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Nabbed For Attempted Robbery Of Laptop, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a laptop computer from a woman sitting in a shopping center parking lot. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, when the Riverhead Town Police were called to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1890 Old Country Road in Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Paramedic, President Of CPR Training Company Pulls Handgun In PA Road Rage Incident: Police

The president of a Pennsylvania-based CPR training company was charged with pulling a handgun during a road rage incident in suburban Philadelphia, authorities said. The incident began on Dec. 7 at the Route 611 bypass and ended in the parking lot of B&B Beverage in Doylestown, where Rodney Millspaugh, 53, and another man got into an argument, Plumstead Township police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 1 Hurt In I-78 Crash: PA State Police

One person was killed and another hurt in a crash early Friday morning on I-78 in Berks County, authorities said. A tractor-trailer was stopped on the side of the road around 5:45 a.m. when a box truck traveling westbound near mile marker 29.3 in Tilden Township, struck the back of the tractor-trailer, Pennsylvania State Police said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Police Seek ID For ShopRite Wallet Thieves

Bethlehem Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects who worked together to steal an elderly woman’s wallet at a local ShopRite. The suspects, pictured above, followed the victim into the foyer of the store on Dec. 2 around 10:15 a.m., Bethlehem Township police said in a release.
BETHLEHEM, CT
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Man In Attempted Morris County Break-In

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man seen trying to break into a vacant commercial space in Morris County. The man pictured above was seen ripping the screen and pushing open an unlocked window of a vacant commercial space next to Arthur’s Tavern in Morris Plains around 6:50 p.m. Monday, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
177K+
Followers
32K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy