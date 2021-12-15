ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

By Stephanie Rogers
dornob.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24...

dornob.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Home Depot ‘Tuff Sheds’ Make For Affordable Two-Story Tiny Homes

Home is where the heart is — and the tiny-house craze proves size doesn’t matter when it comes to creating our homes. We’ve seen tiny homes you can buy on Amazon and even ones you can have 3D-printed. Now, we’ve found some out-of-the-box-thinking homeowners who are repurposing storage sheds purchased at Home Depot into their own tiny houses.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Caboose Transformed Into a Tiny House

There lots of tiny house projects that came to life after transforming industrial spaces or storage units into livable spaces. Many times, grain silos have found a new purpose in life and became stunning tiny homes with a warm atmosphere. This next tiny home is inside of another surprising space,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Biodiversity#Design Language#Furniture#Ddaa#A24#Betta Living#Architectural Digest
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

12 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Look Cleaner Than It Really Is

Sometimes you have to fake it ’til you make it. Other times, you might not even care about making it—you’re perfectly OK with faking it forever. If that’s how you feel about having a clean kitchen, know that you’re not alone. A recent survey revealed that women, even more than men, rely on some surprising shortcuts to avoid doing a whole household chore. For example, more than half of women admit to spot cleaning the floor rather than sweeping and mopping all of it. (Only a third of men confessed to this slapdash solution.)
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Couple Build Amazing Shipping Container Home For Debt-Free Living

This amazing shipping container home is guaranteed to impress! Constructed from one 20ft and one 40ft shipping container, this compact container home has it all!. Built entirely as a DIY project, this home is filled with with some amazing features. Jaimie and Dave constructed their home to be beautiful, artistic and have everything the couple need, while fulfilling their dream of living debt and mortgage free. Living debt free was important to the couple, who wanted to break free of the rat race and be able to live a life of their choosing with more options and more freedom.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

You Can Rent a Tiny IKEA Apartment for Less Than $1 a Month

For those looking to dip their toes into the tiny living lifestyle in Tokyo, IKEA is offering the deal of the decade. IKEA Japan completely furnished a micro-apartment in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, and the Swedish retailer is now letting IKEA Family members rent it for just 99 yen per month — that’s about $0.86 USD.
WORLD
goodshomedesign.com

They Started With 3 Off-Grid Tiny Houses And Now They Have Hundreds

Off-the-grid living is still very popular, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic which made a lot of people reconsider their lifestyle and move to the countryside. Besides lower living costs, off-the-grid houses can also offer more intimacy and a more peaceful living, away from the rush of big city life.
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Shipping Container House Celebrates Materials That Are Typically Concealed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Rob DePiazza, owner of Screen Arts, daughter Gisella DePiazza, and Bruno, 11-year-old Rat Terrier. Location: St. Augustine South, a mature subdivision located south of St. Augustine, Florida, the nation’s oldest city...
LIFESTYLE
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This luxury holiday home is every grown-up & child’s dream with an architecture designed to deliver ultimate fun!

If you have ever dreamed of having a treehouse, a pool, a slide, and more in your house but gave it all up because grown-ups can’t have fun, then do I have good news for you! PLA2 is a luxury house is made to incorporate the most fun activities – both indoor and outdoor – into its architecture and interior design. It is an extension of the Z9 resort in Thailand and therefore the holiday vibe is continued with PLA2. The floating villa lets you enjoy water rafting, karaoke, laze by the pool or sleep in the giant net over the water while still living in a modern structure.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This 250sqf tiny cabin modeled after lofty log cabins finds height with a pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling windows!

Road-Haus is a 250sqf tiny cabin scaled down from a larger model designed by Wheelhaus, a tiny home company committed to modular and eco-friendly design practices. Set on providing the kind of experience he had growing up in log cabins constructed by his father, ​​Jamie McKay developed Wheelhaus. More than a company that designs tiny homes, Wheelhaus remains committed to building modular log cabins with small carbon footprints that offer travelers and residents a true escape into the woods.
CARS
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Building a house from pallets. From start to finish

Building a house is not an easy task, as years of training are required even for professionals to master such a skill. This sounds like a more doable task for amateur builders. The next video tutorial will guide you from start to finish in the art of building a pallet...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy