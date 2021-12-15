ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Interview: the evolution of GTA Online - from a twinkle in Rockstar's eye to home of Dre's new music

By Kirk McKeand
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tb23F_0dNWSRT400

When I listen to Dr. Dre’s 2001 album, I think about Ninja Gaiden, a completely unrelated action game from Team Ninja. I played the two together and they’re now inextricably linked in my mind – hearing those tracks transports me to a specific moment in time, crystallized in my memories. I can almost taste it. With the latest update for GTA Online – a game about growing your own criminal empire by buying up properties and businesses – developer Rockstar Games wants to use the emotional resonance of music to capture some of your brain’s real estate for itself.

GTA Online is bursting at the seams. Step into Los Santos as a new player and you’re met with races, missions, heists, a property market, car modification, shootouts, business management, the opportunity to make your own gang, and more – all while JohnnyGamer69 flies above you on a rocket-powered motorbike, raining down destruction. It can be an intimidating place, but if you push past that barrier to entry, you’ll be rewarded with some of the best sandbox moments in GTA history.

With the release of The Contract, Rockstar hopes to strip away some of the friction preventing players from accessing the best content. You’ll still have to dodge JohnnyGamer69’s explosives on your way to missions, and you’ll still need plenty of in-game money to start the expansion, but at least you won’t be at the mercy of other players to kick it off – you can play all ten hours of it entirely solo if you want to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Gwrg_0dNWSRT400

“I just think having the option for players is a nice thing,” Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson explains. “It’s something that we’ve heard from players that they wanted more of. It’s tough sometimes if you want to just jump in and you’ve got to wait. So if we can make something work as a solo player, then we should. We often want to incentivize co-op play, but maybe not all the time – especially for this update. There’s as strong a narrative as we’ve had in any Online update since launch. There’s a story driving it.”

GTA Online started out as a prequel to GTA 5, the lengthy single-player portion of the game. With The Contract, the timeline has shifted forwards. Franklin Clinton – one of the three playable characters from the story mode – is back and more assured than ever, following his successful heist of the Union Depository. He’s set up a “celebrity solutions” agency and is fishing for a big client to increase the firm’s prestige. You join him as a silent partner – quite literally, since your GTA Online avatar doesn’t talk – and embark on a series of missions to find Dr. Dre’s phone, which has unreleased music on it. This is actually new music from Dre and his rapper friends, from Snoop Dogg to Eminem, and you’ll discover it as you play through the expansion.

Dre was heavily involved in The Contract’s creation, collaborating with Rockstar by sending music to match the vibes of specific missions. If you’ve seen the video of him rapping in a virtual studio in GTA Online, that’s actually Dre on Rockstar’s performance-capture stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V94aC_0dNWSRT400

“We built a studio on the mocap stage for him and sourced a board that he likes to use,” Nelson says. “He went in there, put the suit on, and did his thing. So it was really about going back and forth with him and his team and trying to get as much information as we could about his workflow, the type of equipment he likes to use, and then taking time to source it. So when he would come on set, it felt comfortable for him so we get the most authentic performance possible.”

A lot of what you can see in the clip is just Dre and Anderson .Paak improvising as they would in the studio. The idea was to capture the spirit of that creation process and allow players to feel like they’re in the room with hip-hop legends. Rockstar might be one of the most powerful, recognizable game studios in the world, but it still knows when respect is due – The Contract is a celebration of Dre’s talent and legacy.

“It sort of evolved over time and grew into what it was,” Nelson explains. “The idea was to work with Dre and figure out what we could do with him. The idea grew from that and it became more of a story-based thing. While we were working on it, it was already going to be an update. And so first we had him, he wanted to be involved, we wanted him involved, and we were talking with him about having new songs, a very special thing from Dre, who doesn’t release new stuff all that often.”

Rockstar didn’t want Dre’s appearance to be relegated to a small cameo, and it didn’t want to unceremoniously dump new Dre tracks in the game either. New music from one of the biggest West Coast rappers and producers of all time is huge, and this update needed to reflect the importance of the occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlVPd_0dNWSRT400

“We needed to give ourselves the runway to do it properly,” Nelson continues. “We weren’t even sure when this update was going to land, whether it would be in the summer, now, or later. There were a lot of moving parts we needed to nail down. So once we knew we were going to be working with him, and we were going to feature the music, the next thing we needed to do was figure out how to integrate him into the world.

“The idea actually came through DJ Pooh, who’s already in our world as the host of the West Coast Classics radio station. We’ve known and worked with Pooh for a long time, he’s been friends with Dre for a very long time, and so we talked to him about ways we might be able to integrate Dre into it. So then we thought, well, Franklin could know Pooh and Lamar, and they could be connected in that way.”

The player character in GTA Online already knows Lamar, one of Franklin’s childhood friends and one of GTA 5’s best characters, so it’s a neat way to tie it all together. You’re introduced to Franklin through Lamar, Franklin introduces you to DJ Pooh, and Pooh makes the Dre connection.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of opportunities put in front of Dre,” Nelson says. “You hear him say in plenty of interviews, the way that he wants to work, it has to work for him. And so we took our time with it. That’s why there was no grand plan to make it a Gay Tony-style update. We’re going to build it around him and his character and what it needs to be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rDkN_0dNWSRT400

GTA is one of the biggest entertainment products in the world, but even Rockstar Games knows when it’s time to bow. We’ve seen artists perform songs in Fortnite, Imagine Dragons record the title song and pop up for a cameo in Netflix’s Arcane, and Grimes appear for some side missions in Cyberpunk 2077 – but there’s never been a game that’s built something around an artist quite like this.

“You know how much of a perfectionist he is, how reluctant he may be to release material until he knows it’s ready,” Nelson explains. “And then there’s what he’s become in the world and how successful he’s become outside of just making music, as a businessperson – everybody knows that about him.”

“When they told me what this story was going to be, I was really excited,” Franklin actor Shawn “Solo” Fonteno adds. “Dre’s a hall of famer, he’s a legend in the music business. I’ve known Dre for a long time. I worked with him before in a movie called The Wash that DJ Pooh directed. He wasn’t the same Dre back then to who he is now – he’s a big mogul now. I’m just happy to be working with him on a project like this.”

Rockstar wanted to play on that for The Contract, giving us the modern version of Dre – Dre the brand, rather than just Dre the rapper and producer. When working with him, that’s exactly what Rockstar got.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QrYX_0dNWSRT400

“Dre was sending us music, which is pretty amazing – him just firing over new songs and ideas and saying, ‘What do you think of this? What do you think of that?’” Nelson says. “In some cases, he had songs that he really felt strongly about and wanted to put out, and we found places for those. Other times he’d send something, and I thought it was great, and then he’s like, ‘No, I don’t want to use that one.’ It was a bit of a back and forth process, figuring out what should go where and where it will fit best.

“In-game, he’s a very successful client who’s lost that which is most precious to him, his music. He’s not able to go through normal channels to get that stuff back. How can you as the player, with your resources and expertise, help him retrieve these things? And that’s where the story came about. So it’s actually more suited to Online. Many players are heavily resourced individuals that can bring a lot of expertise, and Franklin is the face of the business, the connection maker. He says he misses getting his hands dirty, but he’s out there, hustling and making the deals.”

Franklin has grown a lot since the events of GTA V. He’s more self-assured, confident, and comfortable in his own skin when we meet him here.

“It was crazy to be stepping back in Franklin’s shoes after all this time,” Solo says. “How I felt when GTA V came out, I feel three times more excited. It feels like I got up. You know when you’re playing a video game and you get shot and you’re losing your energy and you pump that stuff in you? That’s how it feels, like I’m reliving again. My whole world just changed. Again.

“This is going to feel different for players. You’re not playing as Franklin, the player is helping him get his new agency set up. Franklin is a boss, he gets to call the shots now. I get to stick my chest out a little. Franklin’s a little more mature, like me. When all these high-power people in the game need something fixed, they go to Franklin. It feels good for me, this far out from GTA V and remembering all the scripts – the Franklin that I knew back then to where he’s landed felt good. To come from poverty, getting around Michael and Trevor was one step. Franklin took everything he learned from Michael, Lester, Trevor, Devin Weston, and all these people, and they’re a part of him now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGnJM_0dNWSRT400

GTA Online itself has had a similar character arc. At launch, it didn’t feel comfortable in its own skin – hell, it didn’t even have skin. It was barely a skeleton of the game it would eventually become.

“I would say it wasn’t even a skeleton – it was a twinkle in our eye,” Nelson laughs. “We didn’t know what it could become. We had hopes for it, and some of those things have been realized, some of them were not the correct direction to head. It really has been this back and forth between the players and ourselves, learning as we’re going. It’s been really challenging, but gratifying as developers to constantly have to be creative on this existing thing. We used to put a game out and then go dark for a number of years. This? We don’t have that option. We are on a regular cadence, but we still want to deliver big, surprising things for people. It’s just put us on a much, much shorter, tighter timeline. That’s been good discipline for us, and a good creative exercise.”

At launch, the engine that powered GTA Online wasn’t robust enough to handle heists – big, showstopping multiplayer activities where each player plays a role in a grand robbery – and it wasn’t great for layering in cutscenes to break up the action either. Video game development is never simple. Over that initial year, much of the work time was spent upgrading the engine alongside releasing content, making sure it played nice with cutscenes and allowed Rockstar to create the kind of high production value set-pieces the developer is known for.

“I think it was probably too busy at first, and then there weren’t enough little things for you to do in the world,” Nelson says. “We also didn’t have the infrastructure to do big things, and we needed to create that infrastructure so you can have big, wild storyline-type experiences. We just didn’t have that capability at the start. We didn’t necessarily think we would need it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUOMw_0dNWSRT400

Rockstar is always learning, be it from mistakes or tricks it discovers mid-development that inform later decisions and style choices in games. From the very first Grand Theft Auto, music has been an essential component of the experience. Think of A Flock of Seagulls and you likely remember the neon pinks of Vice City. Play Hollywood Swinging and you’re probably driving down the beach in San Andreas.

Over the years, Rockstar’s association with music has only grown, bringing in famous DJs and artists for collaborations and events. A whole storyline built around Dr. Dre could feel like stunt casting in any other game, but here it feels like a natural evolution.

In Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar really solidified its association with using music to heighten emotions in a scene. Around halfway into your journey, the story takes you across the American border and into Mexico. When you cross the threshold, a guitar softly strums. It’s a famous sequence now, but it’s important to remember just how critical Jose Gonzales’ Far Away was to making it memorable in the first place. There’s a technique in scoring called “spotting,” the process of deciding where within a movie or game the musical score will fit. It’s not just about the music itself – it’s about how you use it. That’s why we all remember John Marston’s first ride into Mexico, and it’s clear evidence of the fact Rockstar has had a knack for this kind of thing for over a decade.

“I remember where I was,” Nelson says. “I was in San Diego working on the game, but I didn’t know they had put it in. I played it and that happened. I started calling people saying, ‘Who did this? It’s amazing.’ They’re tricky moments to engineer. We had that Michael trip in GTA V, where Jimmy spikes his drink, where he’s falling – we’re figuring out the right song to match to that. There’s a great moment in Max Payne 3 with a Health song that comes on at the end in the airport terminal. And then a bunch of ones in Red Dead Redemption 2, from funny ones to hopefully emotional ones.”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4Bw1_0dNWSRT400

With The Contract, GTA Online is taking that a step further, lacing Los Santos with more LA vibes and building an entire storyline around musical discovery.

“This idea with Dre is, again, that he was fully integrated throughout the story,” Nelson explains. “And so you should be uncovering and hearing this new music as you play through the adventure – not getting it all at once, and placing some of these tracks throughout the missions. The way that they reveal themselves to you is something that I think is pretty special and perhaps even unique. We haven’t done it quite like this. Hopefully, people feel that as they play, and everyone may have a slightly different experience of the way these tracks get uncovered. There are a few surprises in this update.”

It’s pretty clear that this is a project made with California love – way beyond a simple promotional campaign. If you’ve ever been to LA, you’ll know that GTA V bottles up the essence of the place, from the orange glow of the sunset to the city views from atop the observatory. Dre, too, is intrinsically tied to the place – as inseparable as his 2001 album is from my own memories of the time. With the release of new music in GTA Online’s The Contract, you’ll only have to listen to the songs after you’ve played to be transported back.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

GTA Online’s next update stars Dr. Dre and GTA 5’s Franklin

Rockstar Games is bringing a new episode of single-player content to Grand Theft Auto Online next week. Called “The Contract,” the new story DLC stars legendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 characters Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis on an all-new type of mission — one that helps explain an odd leak from rapper Snoop Dogg about Dre’s new music for the Grand Theft Auto franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
Complex

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in ‘GTA Online’ Expansion

To say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all the more remarkable.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs & ScHoolboy Q Join Dr. Dre In Dropping New Music Via 'GTA' Expansion

Dr. Dre isn’t the only Hip Hop heavyweight releasing new music as part of Grand Theft Auto‘s upcoming expansion. Rockstar Games announced on Monday (December 13) that Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs, ScHoolboy Q, Offset, Hit-Boy, Juicy J, YG, Mike Dean and more will also contribute exclusive tracks to Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, launching on Wednesday (December 15).
VIDEO GAMES
Complex

Rockstar Games Announces New ‘GTA Online’ Story ‘The Contract’ Featuring Dr. Dre

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new story-based expansion coming to GTA Online featuring Dr. Dre, and it also boasts the return of a fan favorite character. Set to arrive Dec. 15, the story is entitled The Contract and sees players reunite with one of GTAV’s three main protagonists, Franklin Clinton. Working at his “celebrity solutions agency” F. Clinton and Partner, players will also link up with another fan fave, Lamar Davis, as they work on a contract for their high-profile client Dr. Dre. Not only does the legendary producer/rapper lend his likeness and voice to the game, frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak also makes a brief appearance in the trailer for The Contract up top.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Dj Pooh
Person
Snoop Dogg
mxdwn.com

GTA Online: The Contract To Receive New “Dre Day” Update Featuring Unreleased Songs From Freddie Gibbs, Hit-Boy And Mike Dean

Popular online video game Grand Theft Auto has announced a new radio station and updates to existing radio stations in the game that will be playing new music from many artists, including previously unreleased tracks by Freddie Gibbs, TiaCorine and Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Aunt Corine, Mozzy and YG and Offset. Saweetie, A$AP Ferg, Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Mike Dean and ScHoolboyQ will also make new contributions to the radio station. With a stacked lineup of new music coming to the air ways of Los Santos, GTA fans can prepare to listen to lots of their favorite artists if they choose to tune in to the Radio Los Santos radio station.
MUSIC
IGN

Still No GTA 6, But Rockstar Releases GTA 5 Online DLC- IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Rockstar has announced that GTA Online will be receiving a story-focused expansion, 'The Contract', featuring GTA V character Franklin, set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign. Due for release on December 15, the story will focus on Franklin working in his new "celebrity solutions agency", and will feature Dr. Dre, who has composed new music for the game. Halo Infinite's open world was reportedly cut down from a scale similar to that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to what it is today. Apparently, almost two-thirds of the planned game was chosen to be cut in the move. According to a report on the game's development by Bloomberg, 343 decided to drastically slash the game's open-world map in 2019 as it attempted to stabilize the direction that game was heading. A look at adventuring in the world of Aden presented by Lineage2M! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Dr. Dre reveals snippet of Collab with Eminem in GTA Online, gets GTA fans excited

This week, Rockstar Games announced that Dr. Dre will star in Grand Theft Auto Online:The Contract, a new online video game title from the respected franchise which arrives December 15. The theme centers around GTA characters “Franklin Clinton” and “Lamar Davis” as their celebrity agency takes on a job for none other than the real-life Dr. Dre.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockstar Games#Gta#Music Business#Team Ninja#Gta Online#Contract#Johnnygamer69#Rockstar North Co
gamepur.com

New GTA Online story featuring Dr. Dre coming next week

The Grand Theft Auto V train does not stop, with Rockstar continually placing in top NPD’s over the past eight years. GTA Online has been a huge part of that longevity with its community-driven content and official support so many years later. Next week will see another major addition to GTA Online in the form of a story featuring a well-known rapper.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Dr Dre Drops Tease Of New Song In 'GTA Online' Latest DLC

Grand Theft Auto Online is getting DLC that follows Franklin Clinton a few years after the events of Grand Theft Auto V, titled The Contract. Easily, the most exciting part of this is not that we're finally seeing Franklin again, it's that Dr Dre is starring in the expansion and is releasing songs, one of which has been previewed on the Internet today.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

GTA Online update will debut new Dr. Dre music, bring back Franklin

GTA Online is adding new story missions later this month, bringing back Grand Theft Auto 5 tritagonist Franklin and debuting new music from legendary rapper Dr. Dre. The Contract is set to release on December 15 and has you linking up with Franklin Clinton, giving us a glimpse of what he's been up to since GTA 5's main story. His new "celebrity solutions agency" needs a high-profile client, which is where Dr. Dre comes in.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Music
gamerevolution.com

GTA Online story expansion coming this month with Dr. Dre and Franklin

The new GTA Online The Contract release date has been confirmed for the new Grand Theft Auto 5 story expansion, which will bring back the single-player game’s player character Franklin Clinton years after the events of GTA5 — as well as the special guest character Dr. Dre, who previously appeared in the Cayo Perico Heist update and will have more of a role here. So what’s the new GTA Online story DLC release date?
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Grand Theft Auto Online' Reveals New Episode Starring Dr. Dre and 'GTA 5' Characters

Rockstar Games is adding a new episode of single-player content to Grand Theft Auto Online, dubbed “The Contract,” next week. The new chapter DLC will star rapper Dr. Dre alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 characters Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis, who embark on an entirely new mission to track down files containing Dre’s unreleased music for the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

GTA Online The Contract Story Update to Feature Dr. Dre and Franklin from GTA V

Rockstar Games has announced the newest GTA Online The Contract story update featuring popular artist Dr. Dre and a character from GTA V. The upcoming update that will be launched next week, December 15, 2021, will be a new adventure for players of GTA Online. This will feature the popular character Franklin from GTA V after the events of the story. He has now started a new business venture called the F. Clinto and Partner. This solves rich people’s problems with their solutions.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy