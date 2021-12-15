ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK health official labels omicron the 'most significant threat' since start of pandemic

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzlnJ_0dNWSLPw00

U.K. officials have warned that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is "the most significant threat" to public health in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The head of the U.K Health Security Agency Jenny Harries, warned that the public should expect “staggering” growth in case numbers in the coming weeks, according to The Guardian.

"It's probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic and I’m sure for example the numbers that we see on data over the next few days will be quite staggering compared to the rate of growth that we’ve seen in cases for previous variants," she said to the U.K.'s Commons Transport Committee.

"The real potential risk here – and I would underline that because we are still learning a lot about the variant – is in relation to its severity, clinical severity, and therefore whether those cases turn into severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths. We’re still at too early stage for that. In fact, the world probably is still at too early stage to be clear," Harries added per The Guardian.

This comes just a few days after the World Health Organization warned that the highly contagious COVID-19 variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate.

The U.K. has already noted a significant rise in the number of COVID cases from the new omicron variant.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday that there were 4,713 confirmed cases of omicron in the U.K., and estimated the daily cases to be around 200,000, CNN reported.

"While omicron represents over 20 percent of cases in England, we've already seen it rise to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant Covid-19 variant in the capital in the next 48 hours," Javid told Parliament on Monday.

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put enhanced COVID-19 restrictions in place in an effort to slow the spread of the new omicron variant and prevent hospitalizations and deaths. He also confirmed that at least one person has died from the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.K.

Comments / 221

SammyC2357
4d ago

U.K. officials have warned that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is "the most significant threat" to public health in the country since the start of the pandemic. Why have doctors in South Africa and other countries where this variant first surfaced say that those who catch OMICRON experience symptoms similar to the seasonal flu? 🤔

Reply(32)
72
Daniel Dao
4d ago

The most significant threats for covid-19 are the bureaucrats which claimed to make decisions base on science when it suits them and not when they want to leverage fears into controlling the masses. These are despicable human beings who are into power and control.

Reply(11)
60
Roberto Vergara
4d ago

This is misinformation, Omicron is just like a flu and the more gets it and recover the better, they will get the natural immunity and no need for the useless mRNA vaccines.

Reply(43)
66
Related
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
IFLScience

Two Mothers May Have Died After Catching Herpes From Same Surgeon, Suggests Investigation

Two mothers from the UK who died of herpes shortly after giving birth may have been infected with the virus by the same surgeon, a new investigation has suggested. Kimberley Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, both died from the infection shortly after the same doctor performed Caesarean sections in 2018, according to an in-depth report by the BBC. The families of the women were initially told there was no connection between the deaths, but the new revelations suggest there may be a connection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Health Security#Uk#Pandemic#England#Covid#British#Cnn#Parliament
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Data Security
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

414K+
Followers
50K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy