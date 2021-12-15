Santa Claus Scuba Dives At The National Aquarium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Wednesday, Santa and Ms. Claus went for a holiday dive into the National Aquarium’s Atlantic Coral Reef exhibit .

Every year, this tradition brings cheer to guests and highlights the habitat’s tropical fish.

The reef includes nearly 100 species of fish, including a bonnethead shark and a spotfin porcupinefish.

This was the first year that Mrs. Claus joined Santa for the dive.