ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Santa Claus Scuba Dives At The National Aquarium

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNyIt_0dNWSCTP00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Wednesday, Santa and Ms. Claus went for a holiday dive into the National Aquarium’s Atlantic Coral Reef exhibit .

Every year, this tradition brings cheer to guests and highlights the habitat’s tropical fish.

The reef includes nearly 100 species of fish, including a bonnethead shark and a spotfin porcupinefish.

This was the first year that Mrs. Claus joined Santa for the dive.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
westportlocal.com

Santa Swims with the Sharks at Maritime Aquarium

Pose for a very unique holiday photo with Santa Claus in The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk as Santa dons scuba gear to swim among 7- and 8-foot sharks on select days in December. Three days each week, “Shark-Diving Santa” presentations have Santa squeezing into his custom dive outfit and entering...
NORWALK, CT
OCRegister

Santa brings ‘fishmas’ joy to Aquarium of the Pacific

Even seals, otters and sharks get into the holiday season. The Aquarium of the Pacific kicked off its winter festivities this weekend, with the popular Long Beach tourist destination decked out in Christmas decorations. There were crafts, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa stories, and other holiday activities. And Santa traded in his...
LONG BEACH, CA
Journal Inquirer

Q&A with: Santa Claus

Q: After Christmas has come and you’ve made all your deliveries, do you take time off or do you go right into the next year?. A: I take time off right after that. We give everybody and all the elves up at the North Pole a two-week break. Everybody has fun. We kick back and relax. It’s a stressful time coming up to the big day and making everybody happy. Then we start to pick it up as we get closer to Christmas. It gets busier and busier.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
CBS News

Answering letters to Santa Claus

In southern Indiana, in a town of just over 2,500 people, one name stands out everywhere you look … on the hardware store, the community center, even the fire department (with trucks named after some familiar reindeer). But the town's most important distinction? It has the only post office bearing Santa Claus' name.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
bristownews.com

Santa Claus Cranberry Punch

6 cups lemon-lime soda, such as 7UP (48 ounces) 2 cups cranberry juice (16 ounces) a hot-glue gun and glue sticks; black and white felt; a ruler; scissors; 4 plain-sided pint-size (16-ounce) mason jars; 4 paper straws. Heat a hot-glue gun. To make Santa belts, cut four 1 1/4-by-7-inch strips...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Aquarium#Scuba#Fish#Coral Reef#Wjz#The National Aquarium
swark.today

Santa Claus will be visiting SWARK.Today!

Santa Claus is coming to town! He will be making a special stop at SWARK.Today on Monday, December 20th from 4pm to 6pm at 215 South Main in Hope. Bring the kids to share their Christmas wish list with Santa, play games, and have some holiday fun! Santa’s SWARKshop will be recorded for a broadcast which will appear on the the SWARK.Today website, and order forms will be available for those who wish to purchase a personal copy.
POLITICS
104.7 KISS FM

Massive Elk Herd Camps Around Colorado Home

In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
outdoors.org

Hike Alley Pond Park, Queens (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. We'll explore Alley Pond Park, which offers glimpses into New York's geologic past, its colonial history, and its current conservation efforts. Because of its glacier-formed moraine, the park has numerous unique natural features, like its freshwater and saltwater wetlands, tidal flats, meadows, and forests, which create a diverse ecosystem and support abundant bird life. Hike plan: Leader's choice of trails. *Distance is 6 miles *You must be able to walk at a moderate (steady pace) 3-3.5/mph. *We will hike some of the wooded trails with hills and some paved paths *Bring water and snack *Wear hiking boots Where: Meeting at entrance to the parking lot at Springfield Blvd & 76th Ave, Queens, NY 11364 How to get here? use map to plan bus route or drive to free parking lot. https://www.google.com/maps/place/40%C2%B044'24.6%22N+73%C2%B044'56.7%22W/@40.7401784,-73.7512624,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x9e05574351fcbdf1!8m2!3d40.7401744!4d-73.7490737 AMC rating: Moderate: 6 miles AMC Hiking code: 2C6 COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eye On Annapolis

Maryland Day Weekend Will Be Here Soon Enough. Here’s What’s Happening

Maryland Day Weekend is March 25th through 27th, 2022, and here’s all you need to know!. For 15 years the Four Rivers Heritage area of Anne Arundel County has been celebrating Maryland’s birthday weekend by telling the diverse stories of the history and cultures in Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County with free and $1 events. This year the events, venues, and stories expand to include new sites throughout ane Arundel County, Maryland. some of the new sites hosting events this year include the Anne Arundel Historical Society in Linthicum, Hancock’s Resolution in Pasadena, the Keuthe Research Library in Glen Burnie, Rising sun Inn in Crownsville, the Odenton Historical Society, Goshen Farm in Cape St Claire, and the Parole community just outside of downtown Annapolis.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Woman Decides Branch That Crashed Through Her Ceiling During Windstorm Needs Holiday Decoration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – When hurricane-force winds ripped across Colorado on Wednesday, a large tree branch was torn off an evergreen tree outside Jennifer Ackland’s house and punctured through the roof. Ackland shared a photo she took that shows the branch poking through the ceiling inside her Colorado Springs residence. The photo also shows that she’s got a good sense of humor. (credit: Jennifer Ackland) Instead of despairing, Ackland decided to place some holiday decorations on the branch, which appears to be from a spruce tree. “What do you do when the tree comes into your house? Decorate it, of course!” she said when contributing the pic to CBS4 partner KKTV in Colorado Springs. Anyone who wishes to contribute weather photos to CBS4 can do so on the YouReport submission page.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
46K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy