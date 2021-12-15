ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden casts doubt on spending bill being signed, sealed, delivered by Christmas

By Naomi Lim
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden hinted of "some" progress as he and holdout Democrats negotiate his social welfare and climate spending legislation, but he put a Christmas deadline in doubt.

“I hope so. It’s going to be close," he told reporters Wednesday at the White House before boarding Marine One.

BIDEN IN TRUMP'S SHADOW AS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE HOMES IN ON ALLIES

Biden called West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin this week as he tries to earn Manchin's vote for his roughly $1.85 trillion agenda. Before the call, Manchin told reporters he disagreed with the range of timelines for the proposals, a cost-cutting measure.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema also has not endorsed the legislation after a Republican-requested Congressional Budget Office score found that if all the proposals were implemented for a decade and no other pay-fors were introduced, they would add $3 trillion to the national debt.

Biden also weighed in on the House holding Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, in criminal contempt of Congress. Meadows declined to continue helping the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, citing executive privilege, despite already disclosing thousands of documents and writing a memoir about his time as Trump's top aide.

"It seems to me he's worthy of being held in contempt," Biden said Wednesday.

The 222-208 House vote, supported by two Republicans, refers Meadows's matter to Biden's Justice Department.

Biden is spending Wednesday in Kentucky surveying tornado damage caused by last week's storm, which left a path of destruction in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee as well. Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that the tornado had killed 74 people in his commonwealth, while 100 remain missing.

Comments / 7

John Harris
4d ago

Do you mean wit won’t ever pass, because the American public sees through your lies and don’t want more government

Reply
8
Chuck Bofiden
4d ago

I don't think Cadaver Man is trying to "earn" Manchin's vote. More like, he threatened to send a KGB car to transport him to the "persuasion center".

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
