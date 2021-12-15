ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City bans gas use in most new buildings

By Jeremy Beaman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

T he New York City Council approved a measure on Wednesday prohibiting the combustion of gas in new buildings, in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

Most new buildings in the nation's largest city will be prohibited from installing gas hookups for cooking and space heating in the coming years, meaning developers will have to rely on electric technology instead. The restrictions were passed by the full council after being approved by its Committee on Environmental Protection on Tuesday, with all four present members voting for it.

Under the new law , gas use in most new buildings under seven stories tall will be prohibited beginning in 2024. It will also prohibit gas use in large buildings over seven stories beginning in 2027.

ITHACA MOVES TO DECARBONIZE ALL 6,000 OF ITS BUILDINGS

There are some exceptions to the new restrictions. New builds of seven or more stories may employ gas if developers apply for approval for construction on or before July 1, 2027. The same exception applies to buildings of less than seven stories for which documents for construction are filed on or before Dec. 31, 2023.

Other exceptions are made for any buildings that will be used by utilities for the generation of electric power or steam and those used by the city's department of environmental protection for treating sewage or food waste.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has supported such a ban, and Ben Furnas, de Blasio's director of climate and sustainability, said the mayor will sign the bill “enthusiastically."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

New York joins a few other cities across the nation that have moved to place restrictions on gas use in buildings, including Eugene, Oregon; Denver; and Ithaca, New York.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
City
Denver, NY
State
Washington State
City
Ithaca, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Oregon State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change#New York City Council#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy