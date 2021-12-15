ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Evan Fournier costs Knicks with two inexplicable plays on defense

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

It’s safe to say that so far, the Knicks’ two big offseason additions have been a disaster.

While Kemba Walker has remained on the bench for the eighth straight game, big free agent signing Evan Fournier once again struggled badly on the offensive end, finishing with just two points on 1-of-5 shooting from the floor and missing all four of his 3-points attempts.

Fournier, who signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Knicks in the offseason, hasn’t finished in double digits in the scoring column in his last five games, and is shooting 38.7 percent from the floor over his last dozen games.

But Fournier has also been particularly brutal on the defensive end, and it was prominent with two unfathomable plays in Tuesday night’s loss to the Warriors. On one play, Fournier switches over to contest a corner three by Andre Iguodala, which bounces off the side of the backboard. But Fournier didn’t even bother to box out Iguodala, who easily follows his own shot to grab the offensive rebound and kick out for an easy Golden State 3-pointer.

Then, late in the first half, Draymond Green received a pass at the 3-point line and drove to the basket. Fournier, the only Knicks defender anywhere near Green, stood still and pointed at Green, seemingly calling for help defense from nobody in particular as Green easily skied in for a two-handed slam to cut New York’s lead to four.

Fournier has been brutal on the defensive end this season, and with his offense currently in shambles, he isn’t providing much of anything on the floor for the Knicks right now.

