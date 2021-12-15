ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Wishes Girlfriend Raiven Adams Happy Birthday in Emotional Post

By Amy Myers
 3 days ago
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown (34) celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday with an Instagram post that demonstrated just how loving a relationship the two have. Raiven Adams turned 23 years old yesterday, and from the looks of the photos, the two spent a romantic day together full of laughter and touching moments.

In the caption of his post, Brown shared his appreciation for Adams and what he admired most about her.

“Today is Raiven’s Birthday! I would like to wish her the happiest Birthday ever! I would truly be lost without her, she has been here for me in the most difficult time of my life, she is my rock, my anchor, my moon and my stars, she is my one and only!” the Alaskan Bush People star wrote.

He continued, “Raiven I love you so very much! So much more then I can convey with words! Your beauty and kindness is unrivaled! For as long as I’ve known you, you still take my breath away! I am forever yours! Happy Birthday my love!”

The two lovebirds shared a smooch in front of a larger-than-life snowman that the two presumably made together. Instead of using a couple of twigs for the arms, Adams and Brown used whole branches that hardly even fit in the frame. Brown keeps his account private, so to see the photo, you can request to follow him here.

Meanwhile, the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star’s Girlfriend Celebrated Next to Her ‘Favorite Little Boy’

Of course, as we know, Brown isn’t the only guy in Adams’ life. Together, the two Alaskan Bush People stars share a son, River, who was more than happy to join the party and help celebrate his mom’s 23rd birthday.

Adams even posted a photo with her toddler on Instagram beside a blue balloon that was likely a part of the decorations for her big day.

Besides the snowman snapshot and photo op with her son, Adams didn’t post much about the day’s celebrations. Now that she’s a mother, the Alaskan Bush People star only really likes to share the many adorable moments that she has with her one-year-old, so it’s not too surprising that she kept the focus off herself, even on her own birthday.

In fact, that’s something Adams and Brown have in common.

In the past, Brown has posted a plethora of selfies from different angles, settings and occasions. While he’ll still upload a photo of himself every now and then, fans can’t help but notice that his attention has all but shifted to his young son and doting girlfriend. Another frequent element of the Alaskan Bush People star’s Instagram is the dedications to his late father, Billy Brown.

Like Adams, Brown seems to have rediscovered the importance of prioritizing family in their lives.

