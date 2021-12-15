ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ocugen Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Generates Immune Memory At Least 6 Months After Vaccination

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that immune response data following two doses of Covaxin from a third-party study were published on the preprint server, medRxiv. The data compared the immune memory response of 71 vaccinated and 73 naturally infected subjects...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. In a new study from Université de Montréal, researchers found that those who received the Pfizer BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine had antibody levels that were much higher than infected individuals. These antibodies were also effective against the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Vaccines: Vascular Inflammation Common Risk After Vaccination

PULS Test vascular inflammation biomarkers and scores reveal risk of developing acute coronary syndrome (ACS) which can be increased in mRNA COVID-19 vaccinated patients. Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. is a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics. These tests detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and improve patient care. The company commented on the role of its PULS Cardiac Test™ in identifying vascular inflammation and cardiac risks in patients after receiving double-dose COVID-19 vaccines. In studies of COVID-19 vaccinated patients, significant increases in PULS Test vascular inflammation markers leading to an increased risk of acute coronary syndrome were revealed in most subjects.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Term Memory#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immune Response#Bharat Biotech#Ocugen Partnered#Ocugen Inc#Ocgn#Omicron
International Business Times

2 Infants Hospitalized After Accidentally Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Instead Of Immunity Shots

Two infants in Brazil were reportedly hospitalized after they were mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccines instead of immunity shots. Three children were taken to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Nova Sorocaba neighborhood Wednesday morning to update their vaccination cards. However, two of them received the Pfizer vaccine by mistake, G1 Globo reported, citing TV TEM [Google Translate showed].
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine effective in people with cancer

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing infection in most cancer patients, according to a nationwide study of veterans diagnosed with cancer in the past decade. But the researchers found that some vaccinated patients, including those who had received therapies that suppressed their immune systems within the six months...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Measuring protection after COVID-19 vaccination

In people who received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, levels of antibodies found in the blood correlated with protection against illness. The findings show that measurement of certain antibody levels could allow for smaller, faster studies of vaccines against COVID-19 variants. Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Nose cells could be key target in fight against severe COVID-19

Scientists have shed new light on early events in the battle between COVID-19 and the immune system in the nose, a key entry point for the virus. Experts at Newcastle University have found that all nasal cell types are vulnerable to infection and that some, such as ciliated and secretory cells, support even greater levels of infection.
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Aerogen and CanSinoBIO to partner for inhaled delivery of Covid-19 vaccine

CanSinoBIO has signed a development and commercial supply collaboration with Ireland based company Aerogen for the inhaled recombinant Covid-19 vaccine, Convidecia. Under the partnership, the aerosolised vaccine will use Aerogen’s vibrating mesh aerosol technology for delivery. The companies have not divulged the financial details of the collaboration. Convidecia is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
93K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy