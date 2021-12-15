Listen: Richard Seymour's one surprising piece of advice for Wiggy's kids

When Jermaine Wiggins met up with his former college and Patriots teammate Richard Seymour at the defensive lineman's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, an introduction to Wiggy's sons was forthcoming.

What they got was more than just a handshake. They got one piece of advice.

According to Wiggins, this is what Seymour said: "Let me give you one piece of information, advice, plan: Never help up an opponent during the game."

That was it. It was ... specific. And, evidently, Wiggy loved it.

For the complete story, listen here ...