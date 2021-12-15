ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Listen: Richard Seymour's one surprising piece of advice for Wiggy's kids

By Weei
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVBoB_0dNWQwZ300

When Jermaine Wiggins met up with his former college and Patriots teammate Richard Seymour at the defensive lineman's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, an introduction to Wiggy's sons was forthcoming.

What they got was more than just a handshake. They got one piece of advice.

According to Wiggins, this is what Seymour said: "Let me give you one piece of information, advice, plan: Never help up an opponent during the game."

That was it. It was ... specific. And, evidently, Wiggy loved it.

For the complete story, listen here ...

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Named Favorite For Jaguars Job

Less than one year after going through a head coaching search, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now set for another one. Much like the first search, an early favorite has quickly emerged. But this one has prior NFL experience. According to the SportsLine sports book, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals True Feelings On Jimmy Garoppolo Pick

The Man in the Arena docuseries about Tom Brady has rehashed a lot of old debates. One of them goes all the way back to 2014, when Jimmy Garoppolo was first drafted to be Brady’s heir-apparent. On the most recent episode of the ESPN show, Brady reflected on the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Piece#American Football#Patriots Hall Of Fame
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Could Josh McDaniels End Up In Jacksonville?

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t wait until the end of the season to throw up the white flag on Urban Meyer, firing the head coach before his disastrous first season could come to a merciful end. Meyers lasted just 13 games with the Jags, and his team only won two of them. His tenure was filled with controversy from the get-go, from his failed attempt to bring in Tim Tebow as a tight end to staying behind after a loss and getting caught with a woman other than his wife in a Cincinnati bar to calling his assistants “losers” to...
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Albert Breer: The Panthers Have To Be Creative This Offseason

The Senior NFL Reporter for The MMQB dropped by the Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey on Thursday as he went into the Jaguars decision to finally pull the plug on the Urban Meyer, and how cloudy the Panthers offseason looks at this moment. Kyle first asked Albert why did it take so long for Jaguars Owner […]
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Get Off To Nightmarish Start Vs. Colts In Indianapolis

BOSTON (CBS) — With a Saturday night trip to Indianapolis to face a worthy opponent in the Colts, the Patriots faced a major test this week. Yet when it finally came time to take that test, the Patriots weren’t ready to go. While the Patriots did force a Colts punt on the game’s opening possession, nothing went well for New England for the remainder of the first quarter. Actually, they did get a little bit lucky after forcing that punt, as Gunner Olszewski’s fumble on the punt return slowly trickled out of bounds before any Colts could recover it. Alas, the good luck was...
NFL
560 The Joe

Dolphins Good, Urban Meyer Bad

Jason LaCanfora covers the NFL and sees Urban Meyer as an utter failure but Tua Tagovailoa is in his opinion doing good things and so are The Dolphins Youth.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy