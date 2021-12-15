How Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' Stats Compare to Former Champ Matt Amodio's

As Jeopardy! airs the second and final week of its inaugural Professors Tournament , fans are counting down to the return of Amy Schneider on the main show.

The California-based engineering manager has proved to be a formidable force on the hit quiz show, having earned 13 consecutive victories and $536,400 in winnings.

Her captivating stint has proved to be the most successful run since former champ Matt Amodio's streak, which came to an end in October after 38 wins, during which he pocketed an impressive $1,518,601.

With Schneider's run set to continue from December 20, Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies recently took to Twitter to share and compare her stats against those of Yale Ph.D. candidate Amodio.

Tagging the general knowledge whizzes, Davies wrote: "This is a stat comparison of @Jeopardamy and @AmodioMatt after 13 games. Fascinating stuff. We'll be doing a lot more of this @jeopardy and want to acknowledge the outstanding stats work some of our fans already do on here and elsewhere."

The results shared in the tweet showed that two have so far run on similar courses, though University of Dayton grad Schneider currently has the advantage.

Schneider boasts an 85 percent rate of runaway games (games where she has gone into the final with a sizeable lead over her opponents), compared to Amodio's 77 percent.

She also has the lead in overall clue accuracy, with 95 percent to Amodio's 89 percent, while the two are on equal pegging with their average numbers of clues answered correctly standing at 30 out of 60.

With the stats also covering how each of the stars have performed at the end of different rounds during the game, their earnings have also been compared.

Schneider has won an average of $41,262 per game, while Amodio has earned $33,092. Amodio proved to be the biggest gambler of the two in their Final Jeopardy rounds, with his largest wager being $37,000 to Schneider's $25,000.

Reacting to the comparison, Amodio cited the Coryat score system, named after Karl Coryat, a former Jeopardy! contestant in the 1990s, who wrote an article advising fans of the show on how to keep track of their scores at home.

Amodio wrote: "If I could have one stat to best predict future performance, that's it. And if they want to reflect the work the community does, it should be in every single stat montage/chart @jeopardy posts, because it's what we use most out here in the field."

He added: "And I'd be willing to bet Amy had a better one than me for the 13 games at the start of our streaks, too for the record."

Responding, Schneider said that she had checked the scores on a Jeopardy! fan site and found that "this actually seems to be just barely true. $25,492 to $24,908, despite your truly absurd $39000 in game 7. Curious to see if this persists!"

Amodio's run on the show saw him enjoy the second-longest win streak in Jeopardy! history, behind only former contestant and current host Ken Jennings, who won 74 games when he competed in 2004.

For earned cash, Schneider sits in fourth place, immediately behind fellow Ohio native Amodio and after first-placed Jennings ($2,520,700) and second-placed James Holzhauer, who earned a phenomenal $2,462,216 in his 32-game streak.

Both Schneider and Amodio will have more stats to compare next year, when they return to the Jeopardy! fold for the Tournament of Champions .

The current Professors Tournament , hosted by Mayim Bialik , is set to run until December 17, with the regular prime time show returning with Schneider on December 20.