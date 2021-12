One could look at the Supreme Court’s absurd ratification of Texas’ convoluted abortion ban and foresee the dissolution of our constitutional order. No less an authority than the court’s conservative chief justice, John Roberts — quoting from a decision by his most influential predecessor, John Marshall — warned that endorsing the state’s end run around the court’s holding in Roe v. Wade could reduce the Constitution to a “solemn mockery.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO