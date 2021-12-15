ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Insurer Prudential Financial pushes U.S. back to office to January -source

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – Insurer Prudential Financial Inc has pushed its back-to-office plan in the...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Exclusive-Insurer MetLife postpones U.S. office return to March

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) on Thursday told staff it has pushed back plans for U.S. employees to return to the office to March from Jan. 10 previously, a spokeswoman for the company said. The move comes as financial firms grapple with the rapid spread of...
BUSINESS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Short-seller Muddy Waters takes aim at Chinese firm KE Holdings

(Reuters) – U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters said on Thursday it had acquired a short position in KE Holdings Inc, the biggest housing brokers in China, pushing its shares down as much as 10.9% premarket. The short seller questioned the value of the company’s transaction volumes, store count and...
MARKETS
whtc.com

Vontobel to open new Miami office in U.S. wealth push

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss wealth and asset manager Vontobel plans to open a new wealth management office in Miami as it looks to grab a greater share of the North American market, its chief executive told Reuters. “Within the U.S., there is a migration of wealth from the North...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Prudential Financial Inc
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Fidelity pauses return-to-office, cites rising COVID risk

(Reuters) – Fidelity Investments on Monday said it has paused voluntary return-to-office plans for employees in New England, citing a rising risk from the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesman for the family-controlled company said it has paused “pilot” return to office programs at its offices in Boston, in Smithfield R.I. and in Merrimack, N.H. “due to rising COVID risk scores.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

San Francisco-based Lyft pushes back its return to office until 2023

Ride-hailing app Lyft is delaying mandatory in-person work, continuing a trend among Silicon Valley tech companies. CNN Business reports that Lyft won’t require staff to come into its offices, including its San Francisco headquarters, until 2023. A Lyft spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Crain's Detroit Business

Why Ford is pushing back return-to-office plans until March

Ford Motor Co. is again delaying its return-to-office plans amid the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The automaker most recently planned to bring back salaried employees with a new hybrid work model beginning in January. The company told employees Monday that it will begin phasing in certain groups of salaried workers in February, with the bulk of the workforce not returning until March.
BUSINESS
Dice Insights

Google Pushes Return-to-Office Plans Beyond January 2022

Yet again, Google is tweaking its return-to-office plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Google employees previously expected to come back to the office on January 10—but now the company’s executives have postponed that date until later in 2022. In an internal email excerpted by CNBC, Google security VP Chris...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Prudential Financial Is Still A Blue-Chip Bargain Bin Buy

Prudential's adjusted operating income per share payout ratio will moderately expand from the low-30% range this year to the upper-30% range next year, which is still a safe payout. The Shiller PE ratio adjusts earnings from the past 10 years to account for inflation, which can help determine what sectors...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Insurance Journal

Leading Marine Re/Insurers Join Push to Decarbonize Global Shipping

Leading companies in the marine insurance industry have joined an initiative linking their underwriting activities with the cutting of carbon emissions from global shipping as pressure builds on the sector to go fully green. Last month countries including the United States at the COP 26 climate summit pushed for the...
ENVIRONMENT
Financial-Planning.com

Insurance fintech Bestow signs first enterprise deal with Equitable Financial

While some insurance providers are turning to fintech to expand agents’ ability to offer financial planning, investment management and even cryptocurrency, at least one is looking to digitize how it sells actual life insurance. Equitable, a financial services company that was previously owned by AXA Group, has partnered with...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy