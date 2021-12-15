ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Learning Software Market May See a Big Move| Microsoft ,Google ,TensorFlow ,Kount, Warwick Analytics ,Valohai

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

The study employs a SWOT analysis to examine the strengths and weaknesses of the market's leading competitors. In order to accurately estimate market trends and provide professional insights to investors, the researcher thoroughly examines the Machine Learning Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin. This study...

www.lasvegasherald.com

#Market Competition#Market Research#Software Industry#Tensorflow#Warwick Analytics#Swot#Application Large#Major Market Players
windowscentral.com

The global chip shortage's end is in sight — here's what experts say to expect

The global chip shortage represents one of those rare instances where seemingly everything that can go wrong does go wrong, and has snowballed into a worldwide headache depriving people of new cars, PC parts, and just about everything in between. Entire industries have been pit against one another in fierce competition for chip supplies, technological warfare between the U.S. and China has exacerbated semiconductor tension, and the situation isn't mending itself fast enough to shield consumers from the fallout.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Big Data and Business Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, HPE

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Big Data and Business Analytics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, SAP, Dell Incorporation, Teradata etc.
RETAIL
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Service Market May See a Big Move | IBM, Microsoft, Enlitic, Arterys

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Service Market outlook survey highlights the dynamics at play in each of the subsegments of Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Service Industry to better elaborate current state, emerging trends and potential areas of focus. Discerning stakeholders in the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Service market will be able to use this study to evaluate opportunities and challenges in the context of an increasingly complex healthcare and life sciences marketplace. To understand big picture lot of industry players were analysed and some of them are IBM, Microsoft, Enlitic, Arterys, Atomwise, Freenome, Butterfly Network, Jvion, Apixio, Roche(Flatiron Health), Ayasdi, Welltok & ?Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare ServiceMarket Scope and Market Breakdown.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Professional Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Chubb, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine

Latest published market study on Global Professional Liability Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Professional Liability Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Chubb (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Hiscox (Bermuda), Allianz (Germany), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), AXA (France), Travelers (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Doctors Company (United States) and Marsh & McLennan (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Latest Study on It Management Software Market hints a True Blockbuster | Google Drive, Microsoft Azure, PagerDuty, AssetExplorer

Worldwide It Management Software Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide It Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft Visual Studio, Vivantio Pro, Google Drive, Microsoft Azure, PagerDuty, SOS Online Backup, CertainSafe, Vmware, HappyFox, AssetExplorer, Microsoft OneDrive, iDrive, MMSoft Pulseway, Box, CrashPlan, Zendesk, Quorum, InvGate, Stackify APM+, Google Cloud Platform & Spiceworks. Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3543514-worldwide-it-management-software-market Worldwide It Management Software Market Overview: The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Banking, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Government, Education & Others, , It Management Software markets by type, Web-based, Cloud-based & SaaS-based and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Worldwide It Management Software industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements. Worldwide It Management Software Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026 Worldwide It Management Software research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Worldwide It Management Software industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Worldwide It Management Software which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market. The segments and sub-section of Worldwide It Management Software market is shown below: The Study is segmented by following Product/Service Type: , It Management Software markets by type, Web-based, Cloud-based & SaaS-based Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Banking, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Government, Education & Others Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Microsoft Visual Studio, Vivantio Pro, Google Drive, Microsoft Azure, PagerDuty, SOS Online Backup, CertainSafe, Vmware, HappyFox, AssetExplorer, Microsoft OneDrive, iDrive, MMSoft Pulseway, Box, CrashPlan, Zendesk, Quorum, InvGate, Stackify APM+, Google Cloud Platform & Spiceworks Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3543514-worldwide-it-management-software-market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Education and Learning Analytics Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Blackboard, Tableau Software, Schoology

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Education and Learning Analytics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Education and Learning Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Streaming Analytics Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon, Microsoft, Impetus Technologies

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cloud Streaming Analytics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Streaming Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Cloetta, Ferrero, Haribo

The Latest Released Jelly Candies (Gummies) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Jelly Candies (Gummies) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Nestle, Mars, Cloetta, Ferrero, Haribo, The Hershey Company, Mondelez International, Grupo Bimbo (Barcel), Meiji Holdings, Arcor, Mederer GmbH, Lindt & Sprungli, Yildiz Holding, August Storck, Lotte Confectionery, Albanese, Perfetti Van Melle, Giant Gummy Bears, Yupi, Jelly Belly, Bright Foods (Guanshengyuan) & Fujian Yake Food.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market worth $74.9 billion by 2030

According to the new market research report "ADAS Market by System (ACC, DMS, IPA, PDS, TJA, FCW, CTA, RSR, LDW, AEB, & BSD), Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Bus, & Truck), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Offering, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030″, The global ADAS Market size is projected to grow from USD 27.2 billion in 2021 to USD 74.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Packaging Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the smart packaging market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the smart packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9%. In this market, active packaging is the largest segment by packaging type, whereas food & beverage is largest by end use. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing disposable income of consumers.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Big Data Analytics in Tourism Market Is Gaining Prominent Expansion Opportunities With Top Key Players: -IBM ,Microsoft ,Oracle ,Hitachi ,SAP, Google, Amazon, Accenture, TIBCO ,Tableau

Big Data Analytics in Tourism market research delves deeply into market estimates and forecasts. It also contributes to the implementation of these findings by demonstrating tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry leaders. Every company must think about how their product will be used in the future. The most recent study aims to simplify the complex market for corporate executives by providing strategic insights and demonstrating resilience in unexpected situations. The research report includes global and regional market projections and analyses. The study includes historical data as well as a revenue forecast. The report looks into the market's drivers and restraints, as well as how they will impact future demand. The research also examines global and regional market opportunities.
MARKETS

