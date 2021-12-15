20-Foot-Tall Santa Claus Inflatable Stolen From Baton Rouge Law Firm

Gordon McKernan Facebook

The Grinch has struck again.

A 20-foot-tall Santa Claus inflatable was stolen off of I-10 in Baton Rouge, and now one law firm hopes to get it back.

The inflatable was in front of Gordon McKernan Law Firm, and if you travel I-10 in Baton Rouge chances are you saw this massive inflatable.

The law firm has put several other inflatables up for the holidays, but the Grinch elected to take Santa.

According to WBRZ, "Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, security video captured a figure near the interstate deflate and make off with the 20-foot-tall Santa Claus inflatable."

A $2,000 reward is being offered for Santa's return, and if you happen to see it elsewhere you are encouraged to call the police.

Again, I remind you, most people decorate their homes and businesses for kids, so if the Grinch is reading this---Do the right thing and return it.

This isn't the first story of the holiday season of inflatables being stolen, last week we reported that a 20-foot-tall Toy Solider was stolen in Lafayette.