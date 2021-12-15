ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

20-Foot-Tall Santa Claus Inflatable Stolen From Baton Rouge Law Firm

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
Gordon McKernan Facebook

The Grinch has struck again.

A 20-foot-tall Santa Claus inflatable was stolen off of I-10 in Baton Rouge, and now one law firm hopes to get it back.

The inflatable was in front of Gordon McKernan Law Firm, and if you travel I-10 in Baton Rouge chances are you saw this massive inflatable.

The law firm has put several other inflatables up for the holidays, but the Grinch elected to take Santa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDXvf_0dNWQ5J900
Gordon McKernan Facebook

According to WBRZ, "Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, security video captured a figure near the interstate deflate and make off with the 20-foot-tall Santa Claus inflatable."

A $2,000 reward is being offered for Santa's return, and if you happen to see it elsewhere you are encouraged to call the police.

Again, I remind you, most people decorate their homes and businesses for kids, so if the Grinch is reading this---Do the right thing and return it.

This isn't the first story of the holiday season of inflatables being stolen, last week we reported that a 20-foot-tall Toy Solider was stolen in Lafayette.

